Not Joking: Somalian President of UN Security Council Is Now Tied to 'Home Health Agency' Convicted of Medicaid Fraud in Ohio

How deep does Somali fraud run?

As it turns out, the president of the United Nations Security Council has ties to one of these schemes.

On Monday, Deputy Secretary for Health and Human Services Jim O’Neil announced on social media platform X that UN Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, who also serves as president of the UN Security Council, is associated with Progressive Health Care Services, a Cincinnati-based “home health agency” that was previously convicted of Medicaid fraud.

I can confirm public speculation that Ambassador Abukar Dahir Osman, Permanent Representative of Somalia to the UN and President of the Security Council, is in fact associated with Progressive Health Care Services, a home health agency in Cincinnati. HHS has previously taken… pic.twitter.com/zWIlC63Qer — Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill (@HHS_Jim) January 5, 2026

Yes, although it’s almost hard to believe, these schemes were not just low-level thugs stealing from taxpayers.

This could involve some of the most powerful and influential people in the world.

Given that YouTuber Nick Shirley’s investigation was in Minnesota and the recent news of Democratic Gov Tim Walz announcing he would not pursue a third time, Fox News posted how many cases involving federal prosecutors were fraud related in that state.

87 percent were Somali with a massive $9 billion stolen.

MORE TO COME: Since 2022, federal prosecutors have charged 98 people in Minnesota with felony fraud-related crimes. According to the DOJ, 85 of those charged are of Somali descent, with the alleged fraud totaling $9 billion. DOJ says more Minnesota fraud indictments are… pic.twitter.com/IOnmU0bp6K — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 6, 2026

You could not write this fiasco into a South Park episode; the allegedly criminality, scheming, and cowardice of culprits in simply flinging accusations of racism or “Islamophobia” against their critics is enough to make any tax paying American see red.

Deport every last one of these people.

Make an example of them for other immigrant populations.

This situation has completely obliterated the left’s narrative on immigrant in arguing it only brings good to society.

Actually, they bring elaborate schemes to steal from taxpayers.

81 percent of all Somali households are on welfare.

In bringing these people here, we have enabled criminal behavior to steal tax dollars while also supporting them legally with our tax dollars anyway.

Through the astoundingly incompetent work that set a precedent by the United States Agency for International Development, the world sees us as a piggybank.

The future should see the United States take a serious reassessment of its role on world stage. Our Cold War efforts for European recovery under the Marshall Plan, along with former President Harry Truman’s remarks to Congress, the Truman Doctrine pledging to help free peoples of the world, have set the precedent in the 21st century that we exist only to be taken from.

Such a mentality, perhaps once justified, has now been contorted.

The world doesn’t see us as a valiant defender of freedom against tyranny; we are a nation run by incompetent bureaucrats with deep pockets.

