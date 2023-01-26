It's Not Just Gas Stoves Democrats Are Coming For - Here Are Other Home Appliances on the Chopping Block

Earlier this month, Biden’s Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that it opposed gas stoves and was looking at ways to eliminate them, prompting an outcry over the coming ban. But climate scolds aren’t just looking to ban your gas stove, America. They have a long list of other appliances they want canceled, too.

On Jan. 9, the CPSC pointed out that about 35 percent of U.S. households use gas stoves, and then warned of the dangers of their use.

CPSC commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. presented research from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health that claimed that gas stoves are a “hidden hazard,” and added that “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

My guiding duty is protecting consumer health and safety. Gas stoves can emit dangerous level of toxic chemicals – even when not in use – and @USCPSC will consider all approaches to regulation. Thank you @AriNatter and @business for excellent journalism. https://t.co/hjJCPWmBP7 — Commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. (@TrumkaCPSC) January 9, 2023

After the expected ruckus was kicked up by those who found this latest autocratic outrage to be a bit too much, the CPSC rushed out a followup statement saying, “The Commission has not proposed regulatory action at this time. Commission staff also continues to work with voluntary standards organizations to examine gas stove emissions and address potential hazards.”

The key words are “at this time.”

The nanny state move was further complicated by the fact that the study, used by CPSC, warning that gas stoves promote asthma in kids was partly funded by RMI, a group that seeks to “accelerate the clean energy transition,” and was co-authored by Brady Seals, the manager of RMI’s Carbon-Free Buildings arm, which aims to retrofit buildings with electric appliances.

In turn, RMI, which used the study to promote stove electrification, has received at least $1 million in donations from Breakthrough Energy, a “green energy” investment firm founded by Bill Gates, as well as the Bezos Earth Fund and Bloomberg Philanthropies, according to the 2022 RMI donors report.

In addition, Trumka had been trying and failing to get gas stoves banned outright since October, according to the Washington Examiner.

Not much bias there, huh?

And it’s all part of Joe Biden’s drive to end the use of natural gas and other fossil fuels, of course.

Then the hypocrisy of it all went viral when images of Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez using gas stoves in their homes hit social media.

Biden will ban gas stoves for normal people. Not for elites. This is Soviet America: Rules for thee, not for me. https://t.co/whpXuFBtxy — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 10, 2023

I’m certain you’re right pic.twitter.com/mTCEo1TtuB — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) January 11, 2023

But gas stoves aren’t the only thing climate scolds and the radicals in the Biden administration want to take away from us all. There is a growing list of other modern conveniences these advocates of stone age living want to destroy.

The Democrats and their extremist climate change allies want to take away items from nearly every room of our homes, according to Ben Lieberman, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute.

“There’s bad news for almost every room in the house,” Lieberman told Fox News Digital. “Climate activists and the Biden administration want homeowners to stop using natural gas and to electrify everything. That would affect appliances that come in natural gas and electric versions such as stoves, but also heating systems and water heaters.

“So, there are efforts underway to tilt the balance in favor of electric versions even though natural gas is considerably cheaper on a per-unit energy basis. It makes sense to give consumers that choice rather than force them towards electric.”

To name just a few things Biden wants banned, Fox noted, the list includes “water heaters, furnaces, clothes washers, dishwashers, ceiling fans, microwave ovens and shower heads,” all in order to push his unattainable net-zero climate goals.

In 2022 alone, the Biden administration pushed out more than 110 new regulations to strangle products extreme climate activists don’t like.

But Lieberman noted that if advanced appliances were what everyone wants, they’d “sell themselves” and the iron boot of government mandates wouldn’t be necessary.

“I think there are some real problems from a consumer’s standpoint when you start to reduce choices — I would say that you’re never doing consumers a favor when you’re reducing choices and forcing them to take eco-friendly models which will be on the market regardless,” Lieberman said. “The question is: Do we want mandates that force that choice on everyone, especially when it’s the more expensive option upfront?”

The only thing consumers will find with this avalanche of restrictive regulations is higher prices on their appliances and goods.

