It's Not Just Hunter: Ashley Biden Has Tax Problems of Her Own, Documents Show

Tax evasion: It’s not just for presidential sons anymore.

It’s 2023, after all, and women have just as much right to avoid paying their “fair share” into government coffers as men do.

Or at least that would appear to be the position of the first family, as presidential son Hunter Biden has now been joined by his half-sister, Ashley Biden, in owing past-due taxes, according to a Monday report from Fox News.

Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden and his second wife, Jill Biden, owes $5,000 in unpaid income taxes, according to a Monday morning report from Fox News.

The figure came from a “recent tax lien docket” viewed by Fox.

“Liens are legal claims imposed by the government on a property or assets to secure unpaid taxes after repeated attempts to collect,” Fox explained.

According to the outlet, the unpaid taxes derive from a period included within the dates show on the lien, Jan. 1, 2015, to Jan. 1, 2021.

Neither Ashley Biden nor her attorney reportedly responded to requests for comment from Fox.

The White House reportedly also did not respond to a similar request.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in Philadelphia County on the first of the month told Ashley Biden that the “amount of such unpaid tax, interest, additions or penalties is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania upon the taxpayer’s property — real, personal, or both — as the case may be,” according to the document cited by Fox.

“This is just another example of the Bidens being careless,” Garrett Ziegler, the founder of nonprofit Marco Polo and a former President Trump aide, told Fox on Friday.

Ziegler, who founded a website that displays thousands of images from Hunter Biden’s famous laptop, told Fox that his team discovered the lien during what he called a “routine search” of Philadelphia court records.

“Like, you’d think that they would show a little bit more prudence when you’re the first when you’re the American first family to make sure you don’t have any tax liens on you, especially going into an election year,” he said.

Ziegler pointed out the irony of the family of the man who regularly calls upon the “millionaires and billionaires” to pay what he considers a “fair share” not paying even their legally mandated share.

“The scale is not anything like Hunter, but … Joe is constantly talking about how wealthy and connected people do not pay their fair share and can’t afford to pay more, and it just so happens that both of his living children did not pay their taxes,” Zeigler added.

Ziegler told Fox when he first launched his website that he and his team were “not Republican activists,” but that he was a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Ashely Biden, 42, is her father’s youngest child and the only child of Joe and second wife Jill Biden.

She received a master’s degree in social work in 2010 and worked as a social worker in the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, Fox said. Earlier this year, she was reported as having applied for a doctorate in clinical social work.

