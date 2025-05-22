It's Not Just Joe: Bombshell Report Says Biden Clan Tried to Hide Other Cancer Diagnoses

When former President Joe Biden made a shocking health reveal on Sunday, the world mostly responded with sympathy.

Even Biden’s harshest critics had nothing but kind words and prayers for Biden and his family.

But once some of the dust settled on the initial shock of the harrowing announcement — Biden has an aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, typically a terminal diagnosis — other questions began cropping up.

Namely, how much did Biden’s inner circle know about this cancer, did they try to cover it up, and was the timing of this reveal deliberate?

Of note, Biden’s announcement came just days before the release of “Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again,” a book co-authored by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson. The book, as its name suggests, is a damning critical look at the former president’s spiraling health issues and the ways in which his inner circle tried to hide it all.

The “suspicious” timing of the cancer announcement sparked all manner of conspiracy theories — such as whether or not Biden deliberately announced the cancer to take the news cycle away from the book.

But those conspiracy theorists seemingly got more credence with yet another explosive excerpt from “Original Sin.”

As Axios noted, when Beau Biden, Joe’s eldest son, was attorney general of Delaware in 2013, he was diagnosed with “one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer.”

In response, “Beau and then-Vice President Biden’s teams deliberated whether to explain his situation publicly, but decided to say nothing for months.”

More so, as things deteriorated for Beau, the Biden team continued to perpetuate the ruse that he had a “clean bill of health,” despite being shuttled around for private, experimental treatments under the alias “George Lincoln.”

“Beau’s cancer treatment also demonstrated the Biden’s capacity for denial and the lengths they would go to to avoid transparency about health issues, even when the person in question is an elected official, in this case the sitting attorney general of Delaware,” the book alleged, per Fox News.

Another such apparent deception?

Beau’s February 2014 brain surgery to remove a “small lesion” turned out to be a tumor the size of a golf ball.

And the book also claimed that Biden, as vice president, told his staff to “mislead” the media on his exact whereabouts, adding more substance to the accusation that the Biden’s have a history of deceit.

Interestingly, not every Biden was on board with this plan to hide Beau’s health issues.

His wife, Hallie, was apparently confused at the subterfuge.

She felt that announcing the health diagnosis could help drum up support for her husband.

Ultimately, she was overruled by Joe and Beau Biden.

