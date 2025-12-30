Share
Journalists in several other states have encountered situations that seem to resemble the government-funded day care centers in Minnesota that appear to have few or no children in them.
Not Just Minnesota? Buzz About Somali-Linked Fraud Emerges in Two Additional States

 By Randy DeSoto  December 30, 2025 at 1:13pm
More evidence is coming forth that suggests that the alleged fraud uncovered in Minnesota, particularly among the Somali community, may not just be limited to the North Star State.

Anthony Rubin of Muckraker.com, posted a video on social media on Monday showing him inspecting what he described as a Somali-affiliated child care facility in Columbus, Ohio.

In the video, he asks two gentlemen who have a business across the street from it, “Have you ever seen any kids in this place here?”

“I’ve just seen the building itself. I’ve never seen anyone go in the building or come out of the building,” one man answered, noting people generally enter from the back.

Rubin confirmed with the second man, “You’ve never seen anyone come out of there?”

“No, none at all,” he replied.

Rubin can next be seen standing in front of the “Great Minds Learning Academy,” which he said is one of many in Columbus affiliated with the Somali community.

The reporter knocked, and no one answered the door. He then went around back, and there were a couple of cars visible, but no sign of activity.

Rubin noted this was just his first stop, but he planned to visit other locations and see if the situation is the same.

Carleen Johnson, a reporter with The Center Square, posted Monday on X, “Just went to four Somali run home daycare centers in Federal Way, WA that receive taxpayer subsidies.

Related:
House Oversight Committee Announces Minnesota Fraud Hearing, Calls on Tim Walz to Explain Himself

“Just like @nickshirleyy found in MN- there were no children and no one willing to chat with this reporter. They threatened me with police. @waDCYF [Washington State Department of Children, Youth, & Families] wants information forwarded,” she added.

Asked by a social media user if the centers might be closed for the holidays, Johnson responded that it does not appear to be the issue.

Mehek Cooke, an Ohio attorney and conservative commentator, told Fox News earlier this month, “Minnesota was just the tip of the spear.”

“She said that providers within the Ohio Somali community have confided to her that they have been pressured to join in a ‘massive’ Medicaid fraud scheme that involves doctors ‘rubber stamping’ home healthcare payouts to the family members of elderly individuals for fake medical conditions,” the news outlet reported.

“What we’re seeing in Minneapolis is just a snippet of what’s happening in Ohio,” Cooke asserted.

“I know that everybody wants to make this a Somali issue or a race issue. It’s not. Our waiver system in Ohio was built with compassion. It was built to really help individuals that are struggling and in need, but it’s being looted today,” she said.

Last week, independent journalist Nick Shirley posted a 42-minute video that has gone viral of him uncovering what he said was $110 million in fraud allegedly perpetrated through Somali-linked child care centers in Minneapolis.

Randy DeSoto
