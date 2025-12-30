Not Just Minnesota? Buzz About Somali-Linked Fraud Emerges in Two Additional States

More evidence is coming forth that suggests that the alleged fraud uncovered in Minnesota, particularly among the Somali community, may not just be limited to the North Star State.

Anthony Rubin of Muckraker.com, posted a video on social media on Monday showing him inspecting what he described as a Somali-affiliated child care facility in Columbus, Ohio.

In the video, he asks two gentlemen who have a business across the street from it, “Have you ever seen any kids in this place here?”

“I’ve just seen the building itself. I’ve never seen anyone go in the building or come out of the building,” one man answered, noting people generally enter from the back.

Rubin confirmed with the second man, “You’ve never seen anyone come out of there?”

“No, none at all,” he replied.

Rubin can next be seen standing in front of the “Great Minds Learning Academy,” which he said is one of many in Columbus affiliated with the Somali community.

The reporter knocked, and no one answered the door. He then went around back, and there were a couple of cars visible, but no sign of activity.

Rubin noted this was just his first stop, but he planned to visit other locations and see if the situation is the same.

FIRST SIGNS OF MASSIVE POTENTIAL SOMALI FRAUD IN COLUMBUS, OHIO The first Somali-affiliated daycare facility that we knocked after landing in Columbus, Ohio today did not answer. A neighbor across the street told us, “I’ve never seen nobody come out the building or go in the… pic.twitter.com/zywy9lPDMw — Muckraker.com (@realmuckraker) December 30, 2025

Carleen Johnson, a reporter with The Center Square, posted Monday on X, “Just went to four Somali run home daycare centers in Federal Way, WA that receive taxpayer subsidies.

“Just like @nickshirleyy found in MN- there were no children and no one willing to chat with this reporter. They threatened me with police. @waDCYF [Washington State Department of Children, Youth, & Families] wants information forwarded,” she added.

Just went to four Somali run home daycare centers in Federal Way, WA that receive taxpayer subsidies. Just like @nickshirleyy found in MN- there were no children and no one willing to chat with this reporter. They threatened me with police. @waDCYF wants information forwarded. — Carleen Johnson (@CarleenJohn1970) December 29, 2025

Asked by a social media user if the centers might be closed for the holidays, Johnson responded that it does not appear to be the issue.

I hear what you’re saying, but this is not an issue of being “closed for the holiday” — Carleen Johnson (@CarleenJohn1970) December 30, 2025

Mehek Cooke, an Ohio attorney and conservative commentator, told Fox News earlier this month, “Minnesota was just the tip of the spear.”

“She said that providers within the Ohio Somali community have confided to her that they have been pressured to join in a ‘massive’ Medicaid fraud scheme that involves doctors ‘rubber stamping’ home healthcare payouts to the family members of elderly individuals for fake medical conditions,” the news outlet reported.

“What we’re seeing in Minneapolis is just a snippet of what’s happening in Ohio,” Cooke asserted.

“I know that everybody wants to make this a Somali issue or a race issue. It’s not. Our waiver system in Ohio was built with compassion. It was built to really help individuals that are struggling and in need, but it’s being looted today,” she said.

🚨 WOW. Ohio attorney Mehek Cooke CONFIRMS MASSIVE fraud in Ohio, another hotbed for Somalis They run fake “home health” and bill $250,000 PER YEAR, per FAMILY, when no work is actually being done She says it also happens in PENNSYLVANIA “Audit America. Audit Ohio now. And I’m… pic.twitter.com/eEiRjdHtpO — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 29, 2025

Last week, independent journalist Nick Shirley posted a 42-minute video that has gone viral of him uncovering what he said was $110 million in fraud allegedly perpetrated through Somali-linked child care centers in Minneapolis.

