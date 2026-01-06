It's Not Just Minnesota: Trump Reportedly Cutting Off $10 Billion from 5 Deep Blue States

As Minnesota is gripped in the throes of very serious fraud allegations plaguing the state, the administration of President Donald Trump appears to be casting an even wider net to combat those who would potentially funnel taxpayer funds to non-citizens.

According to the New York Post, the president is now moving to cut off $10 billion from five states with deep blue leadership, including Minnesota.

In addition to Minnesota, those states include California, Colorado, Illinois, and New York.

All five states have deep blue leadership and Democratic governors.

The Department of Health and Human Services is spearheading the move to halt the flow of federal taxpayer dollars from several major social service programs, escalating the Trump administration’s crackdown on states accused of misusing public funds.

The freeze impacts money distributed through the Child Care Development Fund, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and the Social Services Block Grant program.

The largest share of the funding on hold comes from TANF, with roughly $7.35 billion now blocked from being sent to the five states.

Those funds are typically earmarked for cash assistance and related services for low-income families, making the pause both financially significant and politically volatile for Democratic leadership.

Child care subsidies — which are at the heart of Minnesota’s ongoing scandal — are also caught up in the action.

Nearly $2.4 billion in Child Care Development Fund money will not be released to the same five states, further widening the scope of the administration’s enforcement effort.

An additional $869 million from the Social Services Block Grant program has likewise been frozen.

Some have claimed that the fraud scandal engulfing Minnesota is just the tip of the iceberg, and investigations have been launched into other blue states.

According to administration officials, formal notices were sent to each affected state on Monday, citing concerns that benefits were improperly provided to non-U.S. citizens. However, the New York Post noted that at least Colorado and California officials were unaware of the decision.

For Democrats in the know, however, the move has predictably garnered backlash.

“To use the power of the government to harm the neediest Americans is immoral and indefensible,” New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement, per the New York Post.

She added, “This has nothing to do with fraud and everything to do with political retribution that punishes poor children in need of assistance. I demand that President Trump unfreeze this funding and stop this brazen attack on our children.”

While it’s unclear how long these freezes will remain in place, the message being sent by the Trump administration is loud and clear: Taxpayer money needs to aid actual American citizens — and only American citizens.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.