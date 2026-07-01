Not Just NYC: Anti-Christian AG, Socialist Barista Who Got Fired From Lawyer Job Because She Loves Hamas Win CO Dem Primaries for Gov, Rep

If you think idiotic Democratic socialism is going to stop within the confines of the five boroughs of New York City, Tuesday should have offered you a wake-up call.

In Colorado, two major upsets in the Democratic primaries again put rabid revolutionary candidates at the top of the ballot in November.

In the gubernatorial race, Attorney General Phil Weiser — known for aggressively pursuing Christian individuals and organizations that maintain that marriage is between one man and one woman, among other non-woke faux pas he believes constitute legally actionable issues — beat out the more moderate candidate, Sen. Michael Bennet, who has represented the state in the upper chamber since 2009 and ran for president in 2020.

Current Democrat Gov. Jared Polis was term-limited and ineligible to serve again.

Meanwhile, in the state’s First Congressional District, socialist barista Melat Kiros, who was fired from her job as a lawyer in New York City after writing an anti-Israel, pro-terrorist screed that whitewashed the history of the Israel-Gaza conflict in terms that made the Palestinian Authority look like veritable angels — just one month after the atrocities committed by Hamas and its associated terror groups against thousands of innocent Jewish people who were slaughtered, raped, or kidnapped — beat longtime U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette, who has served the Denver-based district for almost 30 years.

Weiser may have been the bigger upset of the evening, as Politico noted that “Bennet allies only weeks ago believed he was heavily favored to win.”

“Weiser worked to reframe the race around a message that has increasingly resonated with Democratic voters, casting Bennet as a D.C. insider and himself as the best candidate to fight President Donald Trump, highlighting the many lawsuits he’d lobbed at the administration,” Politico noted.

It worked. Weiser was leading with 55.4 percent of the vote to Bennet’s 44.6 percent with roughly 87 percent ov the votes in as of 11:20 Mountain Time, according to NBC News.

Weiser’s litigiousness with Christian individuals and businesses led him to the U.S. Supreme Court, where he lost a 6-3 2023 decision in a case he brought against a Christian website designer who would not create marriage websites for homosexual couples.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, writing for the majority in the case, said that a state does not have the power to “force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance.”

But darned if he’s going to try if he becomes the state’s governor — which, given Colorado’s leftward drift, he almost certainly would be.

If Weiser’s loss was dispiriting, Kiros’ win — propelled by violence-enablers like podcaster and streamer Hasan Piker and the good folks at the Democratic Socialists of America — was downright distressing.

Democratic socialist Melat Kiros beat U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette in a Colorado House primary, a stunning victory for the first-time candidate against a nearly 30-year incumbent. More at https://t.co/GGzSd1GlAh pic.twitter.com/BYpKQxINTQ — The Associated Press (@AP) July 1, 2026

According to KUSA-TV, the 29-year-old Kiros emigrated to the United States from Ethiopia after her father won the U.S. Diversity Visa Lottery.

“I’m about the same age that my dad was when he came to this country,” she said in her victory speech.

“Betting on the promise, he chose Denver to be our home because he knew this city would welcome us. And that same city just voted to send a 29-year-old immigrant, recovering lawyer, barista, Democratic socialist to Congress.”

According to the Colorado Sun report Friday, polling had showed the race between Kiros and DeGette to be “neck and neck, including a survey conducted by Kiros’ backers that indicates she may be in the lead.”

A slick social media and ad campaign, along with the support of folks like Piker, made that possible, despite DeGette’s long tenure: As of 11:20 Mountain Time, Kiros was the declared winner with roughly 84 percent of the votes in and a 49.3 percent to 43.5 percent lead over DeGette.

socialism is coming to your neighborhood https://t.co/cRSKTezAHc — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 1, 2026

While Kiros’ ads and social media spots focused on her barista bona fides and the usual affordability buzzword, it didn’t quite emphasize why she was a “recovering lawyer.”

I’m running for Congress! It’s time for a new generation of leadership to tackle the greatest issues facing everyday Americans: housing affordability, healthcare, and the rising cost of living. Learn more about the campaign at https://t.co/cfjK2cG8r5! pic.twitter.com/DvhjWLlmTu — Melat Kiros for Congress, CO-1 (@MelatKirosCO) July 9, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melat Kiros (@melatkirosco)

On Nov. 7, 2023 — the one-month anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel — Kiros penned a letter on Medium titled “Dear US Law Firms,” which took issue with another letter that many law firms had signed, including hers, that said “calls for the elimination of the Israeli state” were anti-Semitic.

“Anti-semitism has fittingly been called ‘the longest hatred.’ It has been so for thousands of years and has led to the death and suffering of millions of Jewish people around the world,” she began. And then, much like Marc Antony saying he was there to bury Caesar, not to praise him, she effectively cosigned herself as a holder of “the longest hatred.”

There are deep, historical, and religious wounds that plague this conflict and cloud our ability to judge it clearly, but there are also irrefutable truths. Historic Palestine was promised by a brutalizing imperial power (for purposes motivated by their own anti-Semitism) to a minority of Jewish people who subscribed to Zionism, with no consideration given to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who already lived there. This was, by globally recognized definitions, colonialism. Colonialism, as we so intimately know, cannot take place without violence against its indigenous people. Instead of acknowledging their plight as a direct result of Israel’s occupation, scores of excuses attempt to discredit the indigeneity of the Palestinians and the existence of Palestine itself, as if to excuse the horrific violence they have endured at the hands of the Israeli government and its settlers since 1917 — the kind of violence that corrupts the soul, as Ta-Nehisi Coates put it.

Well, far be it from her to have her soul corrupted. Her firm, according to Reason Magazine, gave her the offer to take the letter down or get fired. She chose to get fired — or “recovering lawyer,” as they might put it.

Other footage seemed to indicate “recovering American” might also be an apt label, as she seems to think 9/11 was the fault of [checks notes] the country she now wants to represent:

Melat Kiros, Democratic Socialist and candidate for Congress, attempts to justify 9/11 and claim it was inevitable pic.twitter.com/ZFhSmqtxDV — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) June 28, 2026

And yes, you can try to write off Colorado as a minority of good Mountain West conservatives and evangelical Christians surrounded by a majority — a growing majority — of pot-smoking wackos. It’s difficult to write this off, however, after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani effectively shepherded three radical House candidates across the finish line in Democratic primaries, this happened in Colorado, and it’s only just the middle of primary season.

For once, maybe you should be listening to professional activist and former Democratic National Committee member David Hogg:

Don’t worry incumbents.

I’m sure it’s just a NYC thing. — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) July 1, 2026

Hogg may be a wretch of a human being with a cesspool melange of untenable political beliefs — but, judging by returns thus far in safe Democratic areas, that’s the future of the party. And if you don’t get down in the ideological septic tank with them, well, bye then.

Make no mistake, too: Democrats favor the stink of the sewage over ever relinquishing an iota of power. For now, the extremists and socialists have run against being the establishment. We’re fast approaching the tipping point where they’ll have become the establishment, if not in sheer numbers then at least in terms of who drives the agenda.

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