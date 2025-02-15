It's Not Just the Suit - Can You Spot the Difference? - Hegseth Posts NATO Meeting Pic, Says 'One of These Things Is Not Like the Others'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth challenged social media users on Thursday to observe what sets him apart from other Western military leaders.

Hegseth was in Europe this week visiting American troops stationed abroad and meeting with defense ministers from NATO member nations.

The former Fox News host and recently confirmed leader of the Pentagon then posted a picture in which he is positioned in the middle of those foreign officials.

“One of these things is not like the others,” the caption read.

“America First, always.”

One of these things is not like the others… America First, always. pic.twitter.com/9Y9tEOLNjB — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 13, 2025



There were indeed many differences between Hegseth and his foreign counterparts.

The most obvious was his bright blue suit, which contrasted with the darker alternatives worn by other defense ministers.

But upon further inspection, one may also notice that Hegseth, 44, is noticeably younger and more physically fit than the others, who are for the most part either chubby, stick-thin, or female.

Do you think Lloyd Austin ever had America’s best interests as his primary goal? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (87 Votes) No: 98% (3419 Votes)

Hegseth demonstrated his physical prowess throughout the week by completing morning training with American service members stationed in Europe.

That included a two-mile run with soldiers and Marines in Poland, plus “5 sets of 47” pushups, apparently in honor of 47th President Donald Trump.

Morning PT w/ our Soldiers & Marines in Poland. 2 mile run…and 5 sets of 47, of course. The best of our country — serving alongside our Polish allies. 🇺🇸🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/vIKqVJWpYb — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 14, 2025



He likewise lifted weights and ran with service members in Germany, telling social media followers that there was “no bureaucracy” involved, just “sharp minds, strong bodies, and a mission-first mindset.”

Strength equals readiness. Kicked off the day with PT alongside the warriors of 1/10 SFG. No bureacracy—just sharp minds, strong bodies, and a mission-first mindset. pic.twitter.com/9lATvWhabH — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) February 11, 2025



The most important difference between Hegseth and his counterparts is nevertheless ideological.

Unlike former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Hegseth is indeed “America first, always.”

He made no apology for that priority when meeting with NATO ministers.

Hegseth called on European leaders to take charge of their own defense, especially as America handles border security and Chinese aggression.

“As the United States prioritizes its attention to these threats, European allies must lead from the front,” Hegseth said in an address delivered in Brussels, Belgium.

That would specifically look like NATO nations fulfilling Trump’s request to increase defense spending from 2% of GDP to 5% of GDP.

“We ask each of your countries to step up on fulfilling the commitments that you have made, and we challenge your countries — and your citizens — to double down and re-commit yourselves not only to Ukraine’s immediate security needs but to Europe’s long-term defense and deterrence goals,” he continued.

These sorts of claims are sure to melt the minds of leftists on both sides of the pond, but Hegseth prioritizing “America first” is a welcome break from the status quo in the Western world for the past several decades.

Hegseth, simply put, is “not like the others.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.