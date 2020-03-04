It's Not Just Warren: Dems Are Creating a Fake Indian Tribe in NC & the Cherokee Aren't Happy

The presidential campaign of Elizabeth Warren, the U.S. senator who has a “plan” for everything, continued to receive incoming flak after recently receiving a public letter of condemnation and demand from a coalition of over 200 Native Americans.

For those who may not be aware, Warren is not a Native American. She has never been associated with, nor sought association with, any recognized tribe.

Yet in an effort to reap professional and political rewards, her career has been filled with efforts to brand herself as something other than her visible Anglo-appearance would suggest.

Despite her occasional attempts to clean up the mess she created for herself by lying about her heritage, the predominately Cherokee signers of the letter noted that Warren’s apologies have been “vague and inadequate.”

The true Native Americans wrote that by lying about her Native American heritage, Warren has “normalized white people claiming to be Native, and perpetuated a dangerous misunderstanding of tribal sovereignty.”

Still, no punishment or even mild reprimand of Warren has come from the DNC.

It is not lost on many voters that one of the leading voices of the contemporary “progressive” movement has advanced her career through cultural appropriation. The Warren issue is symptomatic of a party-wide problem and has exposed the hypocrisy of the social-justice-warrior agenda infecting the Democratic Party.

Take the Washington Redskins NFL fiasco. How many times have we seen Democratic lawmakers protesting the use of that name and claiming thereby to be “standing up” for Native Americans?

You would think our country’s Native people have no greater friend than “noble” Democratic Party leaders. Yet at this very moment, Democrats in Congress are not only offensively latching onto a Native American identity that does not belong to them; they are even trying to allow others to appropriate the Native population.

Consider the Lumbee Recognition Act – a bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Democratic Rep. G. K. Butterfield.

This legislation would grant a group that calls itself the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina federal recognition as Native Americans. By means of this legislation, Democrats are trying to grant recognition to a “tribe” that has never had a reservation or spoken an Indian language. Paul Heinegg, a professional genealogist, has said this effort reflects nothing other than an “invented North Carolina Indian tribe.”

Not surprisingly, the Cherokee are just as offended by the Lumbee Recognition Act as they are by Warren’s sophomoric cultural appropriation.

In his opposition to the bill, Chuck Hoskin Jr., Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, wrote that “as the elected leader of the largest sovereign Indian nation in the United States, I take our sovereignty, our way of life, and our unique identity as Cherokee people seriously. I reject any and all attempts to threaten our government-to-government relationship with the United States.”

The Democrats’ devious plan has been clear all along.

They unashamedly will use their “progressive” banner to exploit any group if they deem it politically helpful. At the same time, Warren and her fellow “progressives” continue to press the narrative that Republicans are modern-day American “racists.”

Democrats desperately want this cover as a point of leverage to help achieve political power.

However, as the Cherokee leaders are making clear, Americans are no longer going to fall for this gambit; at least let us so hope.

