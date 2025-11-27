We're Not Making This up: Chicago's Mayor Just Told People Cutting Crime by Jailing Criminals Is Racist

Like clockwork, every time you convince yourself that Democrats cannot possibly get worse, they sink to new depths of shamelessness.

No matter how many preventable atrocities occur, and no matter how many innocent people suffer, Democrats always — always — make the fate of criminals their first concern.

In a clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, Democratic Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago insisted — with a straight face — that incarceration of violent criminals does not reduce violence.

“We cannot incarcerate our way out of violence,” Johnson said at a press conference. “We’ve already tried that, and we’ve ended up with the largest prison population in the world without solving the problems of crime and violence.”

Does Johnson propose testing his theory? What if all incarcerated, violent criminals suddenly found their way out of prison? What would happen to the violent crime rate?

Of course, the question of incarceration came back to skin color. It always does with Democrats.

“The addiction on jails and incarceration in this country — we have moved past that,” he continued. “It is racist, it is immoral, it is unholy, and it is not the way to drive violence down.”

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson: “We can’t jail our way out of vioIence… it’s racist” pic.twitter.com/IdroYZaKiG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 25, 2025

Johnson has been busy lately trying to explain away violent atrocities in his Democrat-controlled hellhole.

For instance, last week a mentally ill man with more than 70 prior arrests allegedly doused a young woman in gasoline and set her on fire aboard a Chicago commuter train. Johnson called it “an isolated incident.”

Then, on Saturday, a premeditated “teen takeover” riot broke out in downtown Chicago following a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, resulting in the shooting of at least eight teens, one fatally. Johnson blamed the mayhem on “the reckless behavior of a few individuals.”

Indeed, reports of fatal violence out of Chicago seem to appear on a daily basis.

Johnson, however, wants you to know that it is racist to do anything about it.

Decent people, of course, find liberals’ relentless “racist” refrain exhausting.

Nonetheless, we have a way to turn that refrain on its head if we remember that Democrats themselves invert everything. They call men “women,” infanticide “health care,” and illegal immigrants “undocumented.”

Now, Johnson insists that putting violent criminals in prison does not reduce violence. And he defends that indefensible assertion by calling the incarceration of such criminals “racist.”

Needless to say, people of good will have no interest in the criminals’ skin color. If they commit a violent crime, they belong in prison. Justice demands it, as does the safety of the community.

Modern Democrats, however, have no interest in arcane concepts such as justice. And the parts of their brains that respond to reason atrophied decades ago. They see only categories based on physical characteristics.

Perhaps, therefore, we could appeal to what remains of their reason and decency by reminding them that many victims of violent crime also have darker skin. Would it qualify as “racist” to deny them justice?

Even that tactic, however, probably would not work. The right skin color only matters if you qualify as the right kind of victim. After all, Democrats have already shown signs of turning against black women who do not tow the party line on transgender issues.

Thus, it appears that our only hope for fighting violence lies in banishing Democrats from elected office.

