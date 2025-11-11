We're Not Making This Up: Watch Jasmine Crockett Warn Trump Could Use Dominion Voting Machines to Rig Election

Remember when conspiracy theories about voting machines were the dominion (pardon the pun) of the left?

Back in 2004, if you’ll remember, exit polls showed John Kerry winning Ohio by a slight margin. Actual voters, being somewhat wiser than whoever the news agencies polled, handed the state to George W. Bush by a slight margin, and thus the election.

At that point, Democrats began crying foul, saying that machines made by a company called Diebold must have been responsible. The reason? Well, executives at the company were Republicans, and polls are always right. That’s basically all they had. Even Christopher Hitchens — the atheist who coined the popular atheist slogan, “What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence” — wrote a column in support of this lunatic theory in which he provided no concrete evidence. (At least grant the man this much: He explicitly gave you permission to dismiss it summarily.)

In 2010, Diebold (rather ironically) was bought by a company called Dominion Voting Systems. As we know after the 2020 election, the safety and security of the products made by Dominion can never, ever be brought into question, and we would hardly ever dream of publishing such nonsense. (At least after our lawyers had a long, long talk with us, that is.)

But we’re conservatives, and we think before we talk or type. Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, as you probably well know, can say neither of these things. She has, in fact, made a recent career out of overruling her better judgment and saying any idiotic thing that pops into her head.

And that idiotic thing this week is: Dominion’s gonna rig the election, but for the Republicans! I wonder what the very litigious people at Dominion are going to do this time. My guess is, since she’s a Democrat who’s inexplicably protected by her party — and was being platformed by one of the left’s most prominent litigators when she said it — probably not a darn thing. Nor will anyone call her a crank.

Funny how these things work.

Anyhow, Crockett was appearing on the “Democracy Docket” podcast, hosted by powerful Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias. He’s currently on about how “Donald Trump is already trying to steal the 2026 election,” which means, I guess, that such talk is permissible these days.

And boy, did he ever permit Crockett to do it in an episode published Monday, in which she said that predictable off-year victories in California, New Jersey and Virginia meant that things were turning the Democrats’ way “so long as we’re still allowed to still have elections.” Cue ominous music, because it’s the same old Diebold conspiracy theory, just recycled for Diebold’s new owners!

If you had to use just one of these words to describe Crockett, which would it be? Unintelligent Dishonest

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Unintelligent: 53% (161 Votes) Dishonest: 47% (140 Votes)

“I don’t think he wants to make the ballot box accessible,” Crockett said of Trump. “And I don’t know that he is above cheating. In fact, I would argue that he is a cheater.”

So you’re saying you think he’s a cheater, Jasmine? You’re not coming across clearly.

Then, same old line, same old lie, straight outta 2004.

“We do know that one of his friends has purchased Dominion,” Crockett said. “So it’s going to be really important for us to educate all the states that we can to make sure that their secretary of states are like, ‘We don’t want the Dominion machines.’

“Because I personally believe that that ally purchased Dominion so that he could potentially play with the machines, because we know that they’re trying to cheat by changing the lines for the midterms,” she continued. “And I think they’re trying to solidify their cheat, potentially, with the voting machines.”







Just so you get what she’s talking about: Dominion was sold last month to a group led by Scott Leiendecker, invariably described in media reports as being a “Republican election official.” Which is technically true, but he’s also the founder of KNOWiNK, which manufactures a great deal of voting machines or the software to run them already — including what Verified Voting describes as “the most widely used electronic poll pook in 2020.” That’s a bit more crucial to why the sale happened.

Remember, we were supposed to repeat “2020 was the safest and fairest election in our nation’s history” in unison like zombified dullards over and over again whenever the prospect of election malfeasance was brought up. This was because everyone involved avouched to us there was no way these machines could be tampered with, no matter what the ideology of the system designer or coder was. If you said it and you had any sort of profile, odds were pretty good Dominion might end up dragging you into a courtroom.

Now Crockett says it in the presence of one of the top Democrat-aligned lawyers in the nation, and we’re supposed to shrug and be like, well, what’re you going to do?

Yes, it’s Jasmine Crockett being Jasmine Crockett — something that makes being a conservative content creator significantly easier on slow news days, believe you me — but the problem is that Elias just nods along, if with a weirdly blank yet concerned look on his face, as if he just realized she’d effectively joined the MAGA no-electronic-voting-machines coalition.

But as for the conspiracy theory? Elias is supposed to be a responsible human being who goes into court for the Democratic Party, someone who should be (if the party had any consistency on this matter) stopping her and calling her out for “election denialism — preemptive election denialism, at that! He does nothing. Quelle surprise.

That’s a warning that this is just down the pike. Questioning the results of elections you don’t like is back, baby! Provided a Democrat loses, of course. Everything is supposed to look like last Tuesday’s results did to this contingent, and don’t you dare tell them otherwise. Naturally, the response of the GOP should mirror that of a late atheist ranter who somehow got caught up in the rhetorical the last time this precise febrile mania reared its head: “What can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.