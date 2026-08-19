Not Parody: OnlyFans Porn Stars Team Up for New Series to Get People to Care About So-Called 'Climate Crisis'
In the Western world, I can think of at least two major crises we have at the moment. One is real, one is fake. One is talked about endlessly, the other not at all.
The fake “crisis” isn’t talked about endlessly enough for its most vocal adherents, apparently. Thus, they’re using the real crisis that we don’t talk about to force people to pay more attention to the fake one: Porn is now being used to sell “climate crisis” hysteria.
In this week’s winner of the I-really-wish-I-were-making-this-up sweepstakes, there’s a new program called “Headline Newds,” which is described by the U.K.’s Channel 4 as an “online climate series featuring OnlyFans creators, using their enormous audiences to talk about everything from Big Oil and microplastics to solar panels and carbon footprints.”
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