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An online porn site is trying to make climate change sexier.
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An online porn site is trying to make climate change sexier. (chiewr - iStock / Getty Images)

Not Parody: OnlyFans Porn Stars Team Up for New Series to Get People to Care About So-Called 'Climate Crisis'

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 19, 2026 at 12:20pm
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In the Western world, I can think of at least two major crises we have at the moment. One is real, one is fake. One is talked about endlessly, the other not at all.

The fake “crisis” isn’t talked about endlessly enough for its most vocal adherents, apparently. Thus, they’re using the real crisis that we don’t talk about to force people to pay more attention to the fake one: Porn is now being used to sell “climate crisis” hysteria.

In this week’s winner of the I-really-wish-I-were-making-this-up sweepstakes, there’s a new program called “Headline Newds,” which is described by the U.K.’s Channel 4 as an “online climate series featuring OnlyFans creators, using their enormous audiences to talk about everything from Big Oil and microplastics to solar panels and carbon footprints.”

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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