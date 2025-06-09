'I'm Not Participating': Kash Patel Learned About Trump-Musk Feud Escalation on Joe Rogan's Podcast

FBI Director Kash Patel found out during an interview with podcast host Joe Rogan that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk feud had escalated.

As Patel and Rogan were about three-quarters of the way through their two-hour conversation, Rogan began discussing the fact that Trump and the former DOGE were “in a bit of a spat.”

Rogan was then presented with Musk’s now-deleted post claiming that the Jeffrey Epstein files have not been released because Trump’s name is in them.

MAJOR BREAKING: Elon Musk says Trump is in the Epstein Files and that’s why they have not been released to the public pic.twitter.com/TgAC3WEKOQ — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 5, 2025

Rogan was not impressed with the accusation.

“Have a nice day?” Rogan said, taking the Lord’s name in vain while reacting to the last part of Musk’s post. “Someone should take his phone away.”

Patel immediately made clear, “I’m not participating in any of that conversation.”

Rogan took the Lord’s name in vain for a second time before repeating, “That’s a crazy thing to say.”

“How does he know?” Rogan pressed Patel. “Does he know that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files? Does he have access to the Epstein files?”

“I don’t know how he would, but I’m just staying out the Trump-Elon thing,” Patel said. “That’s way outside my lane.”

The top law enforcement official reiterated, “I know my lane, and that ain’t it.”

Rogan was not pleased that the two recent allies were trading barbs in public.

“I mean, I understand he owns Twitter,” Rogan said of Musk. “I think it’s bad for your mental health. I think posting things public all day and arguing with people all day is bad for you.”

Warning: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

ROGAN: “Does @elonmusk know that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files? Does he have access to the Epstein files?” KASH: “I don’t know how he would, but I’m just staying out of the Trump / Elon thing. That’s way outside my lane. I know my lane, and that ain’t it.” pic.twitter.com/jHwaSbY7qy — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 6, 2025



The feud between Trump and Musk started last week when the latter started criticizing the former’s “Big Beautiful Bill” over its budget implications.

Beyond deleting the purported Epstein bombshell, Musk shared a cryptic teaser on Saturday, telling the public that the “[m]ost entertaining outcome is most likely.”

