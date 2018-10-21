‘This is Not a Right or Left Issue’ — Judge Jeanine Demands Military Action for Caravan

Ripping the “bozos” on the left who want open borders no matter what the cost, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro called for swift, decisive action to turn back a caravan of migrants that is moving northward through Mexico toward America’s porous southern border.

Pirro, who hosts the Fox News show “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” not only backed up President Donald Trump’s calls for troops to guard the border if Mexico refuses to stop the migrants, but called for that action to be taken “immediately” due to the security crisis the caravan represents.

Pirro delivered the remarks in the “Opening Statement” portion of her show.

Pirro said anyone crossing into the United States illegally should expect to be treated like a lawbreaker.

“When you cross the border into these United States illegally, expect to be arrested,” she said. “You do not have the right to come here. We did not invite you here. You cannot stay here. And on your way out, you can tell the Democrats, George Soros and the angry mob that’s coming here, you either come the right way like everyone else or be ready to face the military and a one-way ticket back to where you came from.”

Pirro noted that only Central American migrants believe they deserve automatic entry into the U.S.

“Why? Because they can. Because no one has told them they can’t. Because no one has stopped them,” she said, suggesting that if Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador won’t stop the floods of migrants coming north, Congress should stop sending foreign aid heading south.

Pirro said the compassion card has been played to death.

“I am sick and tired of people telling us to have a heart,” she said. “We have a heart. We are the most generous country in the world.”

It is time Americans realized the nation’s security is at stake, she said.

“Right now is a very dangerous time for Americans,” Pirro said. “Border control is essential to your safety and the safety of your family. The military, the National Guard, ICE, Border Patrol and DHS needs to block this caravan from entering our nation.

“They break our laws to come here. They are not entitled to be here. This is not a left or right issue — this is a security issue. A safety issue. We simply cannot have people about whom we know nothing living next door to us, working next to us or driving next to us.”

Pirro said that just because migrants say they are hard-working people fleeing poverty does not mean those statements are true. America needs to learn who the people are who want to enter the country, she said.

“What I am saying is I want to vet them, screen them,” she said. “I want to find out who among them is a criminal, who among them is a gang member like the notorious MS-13 gang members who arrogantly rode into our country during the Obama years and they are in New York and elsewhere brutally and savagely murdering innocent American citizens.

“And if you can prove you are not a criminal, I want to know what you have to offer us. What do you bring to this great nation? What are you going contribute … other than adding to the Democrats’ voting bloc and continuing the mob mentality that you already exhibited you are proficient at,” she added.

Pirro said it is wrong to scurry about in an effort to meet the self-generated needs of illegal immigrants while there are immigrants waiting patiently in line for legal entry.

“Now, if you are not a criminal, I want you to get to the back of the line behind everyone else who waited for a visa, came here legally, hired a lawyer, learned American history and swore allegiance to this great nation. And only then am I interested in even talking to you about entering,” she said.

Enough is enough, Pirro added.

“I, for one, am sick and tired of the sense of entitlement that illegals have to enter this country then immediately claim their constitutional rights as they carry the flags, not of America, but the flags of their country. And God forbid if we try to deport them to the flag of the country they so proudly wave,” she said.

