Not Satire: Biden Wants to Give Toxic Terry McAuliffe a Job in His Admin - Report

Despite a stunning defeat in Virginia just a week ago in which voters denied former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe a second term, a new report claims that the White House is seriously interested in bringing him on board.

Punchbowl News, citing sources in the Biden administration, reported there is a serious interest in bringing McAuliffe to Washington in some capacity, according to Fox News. The outlet’s founder, Jake Sherman, reported on Thursday that the White House wants to make a special plan for McAuliffe, although it is not clear what kind of a position that might be.

“The Biden administration is interested in finding a spot somewhere for Terry McAuliffe according to multiple high-level sources familiar with the White House’s thinking,” the report said. “All Cabinet spots are full, for now.”

“And McAuliffe isn’t asking for a job; this seems to be the administration trying to find a place where McAuliffe can serve,” the report added.

NEW in ⁦@PunchbowlNews⁩ AM— W.H. wants to find a spot for ⁦@TerryMcAuliffe⁩ in the administration. pic.twitter.com/50VRRErowl — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) November 11, 2021

Punchbowl News did not expound on what its sources said. Additionally, McAuliffe has not commented on the report, nor has the White House.

McAuliffe has been relatively quiet since last week when he conceded to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the early morning hours of Nov. 3.

“While last night we came up short, I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the values we so deeply believe in. We must protect Virginia’s great public schools and invest in our students,” McAuliffe said in a statement posted on social media.

“We must protect affordable health care coverage, raise the minimum wage faster, and expand paid leave so working families have a fighting shot. We must protect voting rights, protect a woman’s right to choose, and, above all else, we must protect our democracy,” he added.

“While there will be setbacks along the way, I am confident that the long term path of Virginia is toward inclusion, openness and tolerance for all.”

McAuliffe lost a race which many political forecasters a month ago would have been considered a slam dunk, as President Joe Biden carried Virginia by double digits in the 2020 election.

McAuliffe at one point leading up to the election did make a comment that Biden’s unpopularity with voters was affecting his campaign. On a conference call during the first week of October, McAuliffe said that Biden was creating “headwinds” for his campaign.

“But we’ve got to get Democrats out to vote,” McAuliffe said during the call. “We are facing a lot of headwinds from Washington, as you know. The president is unpopular today, unfortunately, here in Virginia. So we have got to plow through.”

Terry McAuliffe: Joe Biden “is unpopular today unfortunately here in Virginia.” pic.twitter.com/QOMAWRBi2A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2021

Whether Biden’s approval rating was responsible for McAuliffe’s defeat, the Democrat’s own opposition to school choice and parental input into classroom curriculum led to his downfall, or both, is up for debate. But that defeat arguably hurt the White House and Democrats nationally, as it created a perception that the party will suffer greatly in 2022.

Why McAuliffe, who has become the face of opposition to the Democratic Party’s policies, might be invited to work for Biden is up for question. It is important to note that McAuliffe has a special relationship with Democrats nationwide, despite the fact that under normal circumstances, he might be considered politically toxic.

McAuliffe was the co-chair of President Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election campaign, and he later served as the chair of Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful 2008 presidential bid. He was also the chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2001 to 2005.

