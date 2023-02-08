Parler Share
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Not Satire: Humiliating SOTU Moment Biden Says Refrigerators, Cellphones Got Laid Off

 By Johnathan Jones  February 7, 2023 at 8:33pm
President Joe Biden claimed Tuesday during his State of the Union address that the economy was in such dire straits during the pandemic that mobile phones and refrigerators were laid off from their jobs.

The gaffe machine stood before both chambers of Congress and bragged that his administration has built a robust economy. Naturally, he put his foot in his mouth.

Biden was referring to the global chip shortage when he shared the harrowing experiences of downtrodden phones and appliances.

“There weren’t enough chips!” he said. “Car prices went up. People got laid off. So did everything from refrigerators to cellphones.”

The president was roundly mocked for the kind of verbal miscue the country has come to expect from him:

According to the official White House transcript of the speech, Biden was supposed to say mobile phones and refrigerators saw price hikes, not that they lost their jobs.

Biden’s leadership has put real people — not machines — into financial trouble.

On that note, someone should check the employment status of the Maytag Man. His commercials have been eerily absent from TV over the last several years. So have those from the “Can you hear me now?” Verizon guy.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Conversation