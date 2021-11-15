Share
Commentary

Not Satire: The Most Vaccinated State in the USA Is Having a COVID Surge

 By Samantha Chang  November 15, 2021 at 6:31am
In the tragic comedy of errors that is America’s pandemic response, COVID-19 infections are soaring in Vermont, even though it’s the most vaccinated state in the country.

The data affirm what many have said all along: One-size-fits-all vaccine mandates are not a panacea for eradicating the coronavirus.

Nearly 72 percent of Vermont residents are fully vaccinated — more than any other state, according to ABC News, yet the Green Mountain States had the country’s 12th-highest infection rate last week, according to state data released Nov. 9.

Cases spiked 42 percent for the seven days ended Nov. 7, and a whopping 55 percent during the overlapping 14-day period, the data show.

Mike Pieciak, commissioner of Vermont’s Department of Financial Regulation, which compiled the state’s coronavirus data, said the “significant” increase in cases in his highly vaccinated state was a new twist.

“We just haven’t [previously] seen an increase in terms of that raw number of cases during the pandemic,” Pieciak said at a news briefing last week, according to an ABC News report Friday.

Officials are stumped over the rising infection rates in Vermont. Predictably, so-called experts are blaming the surge on the unvaccinated despite data that undercuts that narrative. In Vermont, according to ABC, breakthrough cases — vaccinated individuals contracting COVID-19 — increased 31 percent in the preceding week.

It’s bizarre to blame unvaccinated people for rising infections among the vaccinated.

If you wear a seatbelt in your car, it should protect you in the event of an accident. It would ridiculous for you to blame the unbelted passenger in a nearby car because your seatbelt failed.


Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont‘s health commissioner, blamed the recent surge on waning immunity among the vaccinated and low natural immunity among the unvaccinated.

He told ABC News that Vermont may be a “victim of our success” because it kept the virus at “such low levels throughout the entire pandemic.”

Is it time to end vaccine mandates?

Vermont has one of the lowest levels of natural immunity in the nation, CDC data shows. Natural immunity is acquired when an individual gets COVID-19 and recovers from it.

Indeed, 30 peer-reviewed scientific studies indicate that those who recover from the virus have long-lasting and robust immunity to new coronavirus infection.

Despite this, the Biden administration and its corporate media partners continue to browbeat all Americans — even those who have recovered from COVID-19 — to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, research suggests that natural immunity is superior to vaccine immunity.

“The data on natural immunity are now overwhelming,” Dr. Marty Makaray, a surgeon and professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, told The Daily Wire in October.

“It turns out the hypothesis that our public health leaders had that vaccinated immunity is better and stronger than natural immunity was wrong. They got it backwards.

“And now we’ve got data from Israel showing that natural immunity is 27 times more effective than vaccinated immunity. And that supports 15 other studies.”

In addition to Vermont, misguided vaccine mandates appear to be backfiring in Democrat-controlled California and New York.

California’s coronavirus rates last week were more than double those of Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis banned mask orders and opposes the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate.

Florida is also outperforming New York State.

At this point, it’s hard to take authoritarian so-called experts seriously but one thing is clear: We must navigate the pandemic without trampling on everyone’s civil liberties and shutting down the country.

We tried that before and it failed miserably.

