Not a Single Democrat Showed Up to Wednesday's Senate Hearing on Taxpayers Being Defrauded

Senate Democrats shunned a Wednesday hearing called to hear testimony about allegations of fraud.

As noted in a post on X, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee held a hearing Wednesday without any Democrats attending.

In his prepared testimony, journalist Nick Shirley, who helped expose social services fraud in Minnesota, said fraud is being publicized because it is so pervasive and easy to find.

🚨 BREAKING: The Senate is holding an anti-taxpayer fraud meeting right now with Nick Shirley and James O’Keefe… …and stunning new footage shows EVERY SINGLE DEMOCRAT SEAT is *empty* 100% of Democrats on the committee were invited, 0% SHOWED UP. The Party of Fraud. They… pic.twitter.com/ZaJiyti5eK — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 15, 2026

“Fraud is so rampant in the United States that I could go to all 50 states and uncover millions of tax dollars being defrauded, wasted and abused,” he said in his prepared text.

He called for Congress to “take action and help Americans by taking massive action to protect our tax dollars and end the fraud and to always put Americans first.”

Do you think Americans are being defrauded at a massive scale by Democrats and foreign nationals? Yes No

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“People wonder how fraud became so rampant in the United States. It is because no one ever looked before,” he said.

“California’s Medicaid program has doubled from $108 billion to $222 billion while enrollment rose by less than 1%. The system is filled with fraudsters. California is functionally bankrupt,” he said.

Senator @berniemoreno SLAMS Democrats for avoiding a Senate hearing on exposing fraud in America: “Literally the entire Democrat dais is empty…there is an entire party that does not care whether taxpayer money is burnt.” pic.twitter.com/en6lK6OAfs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 15, 2026

“In NYC, government-funded adult daycares pay for elderly Koreans and Chinese to play ping pong and do tai chi. An impossible number of patients are registered, and those patients receive kickbacks for attending and signing up friends,” he said.

Shirley noted that fraud reaches into the world of elections.

“In California a dog was able to vote in 2 elections and was only caught when the owner turned herself in to prove a point. It’s been proven through the work of others that the homeless were being paid to vote in California. How can we allow this?” he said.

Activist journalist James O’Keefe, noting that he filmed alleged fraud in gathering signatures to allow candidates to be on the ballot in California, also testified.

“The question before this Committee is not whether this fraud exists. The question is why the incentives allow it to flourish. There is money in fraud. There is no money in exposing the fraud,” he said in his prepared remarks.

“They campaign in this building about freedom and protecting democracy, preventing disenfranchisement, and how nobody is above the law. But if those principles are not enforced when they are violated in broad daylight, they are not principles at all. They are slogans. And without accountability, our notion of freedom is just an illusion,” he said.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, the committee chairman, noted on X that tales of fraud are mind-boggling.

7,000 patients at one adult daycare is billing $12 million. This is just one location engaging in massive fraud. Imagine how many others are out there and how much of your hard-earned money is being set on fire because of fraudsters. We’ll hear more about stories like this… https://t.co/z8VCGMzSMG — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 14, 2026

Citing one example, he said, “7,000 patients at one adult daycare is billing $12 million. This is just one location engaging in massive fraud. Imagine how many others are out there and how much of your hard-earned money is being set on fire because of fraudsters,” he posted on X.

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