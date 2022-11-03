We're Not Sure Biden Knows What Year It Is After Watching These Devastating Clips of Him

There are those who argue that time is not a continuum but rather a random repetition of moments.

Unfortunately for all Americans, there is now growing evidence that President Joe Biden subscribes to this theory. Or worse yet, his mental faculties have deteriorated to the point where time really does seem like a random smattering of moments to him.

As much fun as would be to try and paint Biden as some sort of avant-garde philosopher when it comes to understanding the passage of time, it’s far more likely that the man is simply mentally unfit to be president.

To be clear, this isn’t just a matter of Democrats having bad policies, conniving leaders or a general lack of awareness (all true, by the way) and their opponents thus conjuring a way to tear down their president.

This is a genuine line of questioning that Democrats and Biden’s handlers seem all too eager to sweep under the rug.

Biden’s gaffes are numerous and onerous, but the scariest thing is that you never have to go back very far to find his newest “most embarrassing moment.”

Take, for instance, the president’s recent stumping for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist and Senate candidate Val Demmings.

“Well, if anybody thinking we’re doing it for the first time now in the 20th cent — 21st century — going into the 20s — from the 20th century going into the second quarter of the 21st century, that we’d say 12 years is enough. Do you think 12 years is enough in the, going into 2030, 40, 50? I don’t think so,” Biden said Tuesday at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.







Setting aside how you go from the 20th century into the “second quarter” of the 21st century, Biden’s remarks were in reference to America’s position as a worldwide leader in education. Trying to tout the strength of America’s education system while struggling to string together a coherent system is something else.

Sticking to that same speech, here’s another example of the president seemingly unaware of the point in history in which he resides:

BIDEN: “When I took office, the economy was in ruins.” When Biden took office, inflation was at 1.4% and gas prices were at $2.39/gal. Today, inflation is at 8.2% and gas prices are at $3.76/gal. pic.twitter.com/HVi3RamKRv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2022

The data don’t back up that claim.

A cursory glance at an inflation calculator (the one from Biden’s Department of Labor, no less) shows that $100 from December 2020 (a few weeks before Biden took office) had the same buying power as about $114 in September 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had dropped under 19,000 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, rallied to close at $30,931.96 on the day before Biden entered the Oval Office. (For context, the Dow was at 28,660.94 two weeks ago and closed at 32,147.76 on Wednesday.)

But the president’s most noticeable gaffe during his Florida stumping was his confusion about the death of his son Beau — and that too involved time.

“I lost my son not long ago,” the president said.

“Where he lived in Baghdad, was next to a burn pit. … They burned everything in those burn pits, from oil to human feces to all — everything. Everything. And he breathed that in for a year, and he died. And more people are coming home with brain cancer, glioblastoma — the death sentence. He made it for 19 months when he got home, but that was it.”

But Beau Biden died in May 2015, six years after his service ended.

Joe Biden just said that his son Beau only lived for 19 months after he came home from Iraq. Beau Biden died six years after his deployment to Iraq ended. pic.twitter.com/iyvbTfFUdb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 2, 2022

Look, a soon-to-be octogenarian struggling to remember the exact circumstances of one of the most tragic things any parent can go through is genuinely heart-wrenching and sad. If Biden were the elderly owner of the convenience store near your house, you’d feel genuine pity for him.

But his responsibilities are a bit more important than running a convenience store. He’s running the greatest country in the world. It’s a job that a man half Biden’s age would struggle with (there’s a reason presidents age in dog years while in the White House).

If Biden cannot recall simple things, such as the general century he’s in, he and his handlers shouldn’t be running this country.

And given that neither Vice President Kamala Harris nor House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, second and third in line for the presidency, respectively, should anything happen to Biden, would be an improvement over Biden in any way, this really hammers home the point that next week’s midterm elections (and 2024 general election) are of astounding importance, particularly for the future of this country.

If you need any proof of that, just watch Biden for 15 minutes. You’ll regret it, but you’ll know just how dire things are at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. right now.

