‘I’m Not Tired of Winning’: Jubilant Graham Celebrates Kavanaugh Victory

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the Republicans who slogged through the mire of partisan mud to secure Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, took a victory lap on Twitter Saturday after the Senate voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

“I’m not tired of winning……..Victory!” Graham tweeted.

I’m not tired of winning……..Victory! pic.twitter.com/ZAhmFVh9LH — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

Graham, who never wavered in his support of Kavanaugh, noted on Twitter that bringing a solid, conservative jurist to the court took the work of several key people.

“Thank you Susan Collins (awesome), Senator Flake (consistent), Senator Grassley (fair and steady), Senator McConnell (smart and strategic) and finally thank you President [Trump] for the good judgment in selecting Judge Kavanaugh and the toughness and determination to stick by his side and see it through to Victory!” Graham said in a pair of tweets.

TRENDING: Swing Vote Collins Announces Yes Vote for Kavanaugh, Sets Off Vicious Firestorm

Thank you Susan Collins (awesome), Senator Flake (consistent), Senator Grassley (fair and steady), Senator McConnell (smart and strategic) and ……. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

…..finally thank you President @realDonaldTrump for the good judgment in selecting Judge Kavanaugh and the toughness and determination to stick by his side and see it through to Victory! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

On Sunday, Graham noted on “Fox News Sunday” he was pleased with the outcome of the process, but outraged at the tactics of those who tried to smear Kavanaugh for political ends.

“I’m happy because the effort to humiliate and railroad a man I’ve known for 20 years, who’s never been banned from a mall, unlike Roy Moore, failed,” Graham told host Chris Wallace. Moore, a GOP Senate candidate from Alabama, was accused of sexual misconduct regarding young girls.

Are you proud of Lindsey Graham’s role in confirming Justice Kavanaugh? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“I’m happy that those that tried to destroy his life fell short,” Graham continued. “I’m glad those who tried to overturn the rule of law and replace it with mob rule lost. I’ve never been more pissed in my life.”

Graham said that differences in ideologies do not give senators a license to smear anyone’s character, and said he supported liberal justice when they were qualified, regardless of how much he disagreed with their politics.

“I voted for Sotomayor and Kagen; I would never have done this to them, this was character assassination, this was wanting power too much. To the extent that I came to the aide of this good man and helped defeat this debacle, I am happy as a clam,” he said.

I just spoke with Judge Kavanaugh congratulating him on Senate confirmation to serve as Associate Justice on the Supreme Court. I told Judge Kavanaugh I was very happy he was recognized for the good man he is, but sad that the process was so despicable. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 6, 2018

Graham had little patience with efforts to keep the Kavanaugh-trashing alive, such as the effort of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who has said she will seek documents about the FBI’s last-minute additional investigation into Kavanaugh, which she claimed was limited by the White House.

RELATED: Deciding Vote in Blue States’ Legal Battles with Trump May Be Kavanaugh

Today is a profoundly heart-breaking day. The @SenateGOP Majority has done violence to the reputation of both the Senate Judiciary Committee & Supreme Court. I will file a FOIA request so that the public can see the FBI report & underlying documents. pic.twitter.com/DNpRkbtk7Z — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) October 6, 2018

“If you want to pick judges, then you need to win the White House,” Graham said.

He also said that if Democrats want to make the Kavanaugh confirmation a campaign issue, he is prepared to break a lifetime rule.

“I hope everyone running for the house in these purple districts will be asked the question ‘do you support impeaching Judge Kavanaugh based on five allegations, none of which could be corroborated?’” Graham said. “Do you want an outcome so badly that you would basically turn the law upside down?”

“I’ve never campaigned against a colleague in my life. That’s about to change. I’m going to go throughout this country to let people in these purple states, red states where Trump won, know what I thought, know what I think about this process,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.