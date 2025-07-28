Not Only Is the Trade Deal the Biggest in US History, It's a Gut-Punch to Russia - But Don't Expect to Hear It from the MSM

They say a lot of business deals get made on the golf course. That is certainly the case with President Donald Trump, who announced the largest trade deal in history Sunday from his course in Turnberry, Scotland.

And one of the key components of it will deliver a gut-punch to the Russian economy.

With European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump announced that the new deal includes the EU purchasing more than $750 billion in energy through 2028.

Additionally, the EU committed to investing $600 billion more than they are already putting into the American economy.

Today, President Trump secured a HUGE, POWERFUL TRADE DEAL between the U.S. and EU 🇺🇸 The EU will:

💰 Invest $600 Billion in U.S.

⚡️ Purchase $750 Billion in American Energy

The White House said in a fact sheet about the deal overall that Europe already invests over $100 billion per year in the U.S.

President Trump unveils the groundbreaking terms of the HISTORIC U.S.-EU trade deal, boosting American energy, jobs, and economy: – EU commits to purchasing $750B in U.S. energy

– 15% tariffs on EU imports

– 0% tariffs on American goods

A reporter asked von der Leyen what concessions the U.S. made to ink the deal. “The starting point was an imbalance, a surplus on our side and a deficit on the U.S. side. And we wanted to rebalance the trade relations,” she responded.

“And we wanted to do it in a way that trade goes on between the two of us across the Atlantic, because the two biggest economies should have a good trade flow between us. And I think we hit exactly the point we wanted to find,” the EU council president added.

According to the European Council, its member nations have been moving away from importing Russian natural gas following Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022.

In 2021, Russia provided over 40 percent of the EU’s natural gas, and by 2024, the total had dropped to about 11 percent.

Conversely, in 2024, the U.S. made up 16.5 percent of the LNG total imports, with Norway the largest EU provider at a little over 33 percent.

The trade deal is seen as a way to move the EU even further from Russian gas imports.

“We want to absolutely get rid of Russian fossil fuels, and therefore it is much welcome to purchase the more affordable and better LNG from the United States,” von der Leyen said.

Moscow uses the revenue from its sales of oil and natural gas (its largest exports by far) to help pay for its war against Ukraine.

France 24 reported that half of Russia’s LNG exports in 2024 went to the EU.

European nations paid Russia a total $233 billion for oil and natural gas from February 2022 to February 2025.

But the EU is seeking to implement a plan in which it completely phases out Russian LNG imports by the end of 2027.

“If implemented, the move could finally deliver a blow to Moscow, as oil and gas account for almost a third of Russia’s state revenue and more than 60 percent of its exports,” France 24 said.

So Trump, the dealmaker in chief, has not only negotiated the largest trade agreement in history, he’s also helped deliver a punch to Russia’s war-making capacity.

