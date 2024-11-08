Not Having It: Trump's Lawyer Issues Stern Warning to Letitia James After Dem AG Vows to 'Fight Back'

If New York Attorney General Letitia James wants a war with President-elect Donald Trump, she will regret it, a lawyer for Trump said Thursday.

On Wednesday, James launched a preemptive strike against the incoming Trump administration.

“So no matter what the next administration throws at us. We’re ready. We’re ready to respond to their attacks. We’re ready to respond to any attempts to cut or eliminate any funding to the great state of New York,” she said on Wednesday, according to Mediaite.

“So just, so despite what has happened on the national stage, we will continue to stand tall in the face of injustice, revenge, or retribution,” she said.

Trump lawyer Mike Davis said he’s ready to rumble, according to a video clip posted on X.

“Let me just say this to Big Tish James, the New York attorney general: I dare you, I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term because, listen here sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time, and we will put your fat a** in prison for conspiracy against rights. I promise you that,” he said.

“So, think long and hard before you want to violate President Trump’s constitutional rights or any other American’s constitutional rights. It’s not going to happen again,” he said.

James was joined by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in declaring they would fight back against whatever Trump might want to do, leading the New York Post to editorialize that their anti-Trump comments amounted to a “very public temper tantrum” that was as “internally incoherent as it is politically moronic.”

When New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin beheld the James-Hochul show, he called it a “two-person wrecking crew.”

“I have seen many bad performances by public officials, but Hochul and James hit rock bottom,” he wrote.

“No grace, no patriotism, only the crazy-talk assumption that the worst-case scenario is inevitable.

“Their view is so blinkered that they must be getting their fake news from outlets that have a fetish for calling Trump Hitler and warning that he is going to destroy America,” he wrote.

James and Trump have a history of antagonism.

As noted by Newsweek, in 2018, James ran for office vowing to “take on” Trump, and in February, won a civil fraud case against him.

Trump shared his thoughts about James on Truth Social.

“This Witch Hunt, by Letitia James, is SO BAD for New York City and State. Companies are refusing to come in and invest as long as it is outstanding, and others are leaving because of it — and nothing can stop them. The negative impact on New York State, and JOBS, is like no other case that has been prosecuted in many years – A TOTAL DISASTER! Letitia James knows this, but doesn’t care – To her, it’s just a Political Campaign. So sad for our Country,” Trump wrote in September.

