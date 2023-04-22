Parler Share
It's Not Over Yet: Alec Baldwin Gets More Terrible News Despite Charges Dropped in Shooting

 By Jack Davis  April 22, 2023 at 1:56pm
Although criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin have been dropped in connection with the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie “Rust,” a civil lawsuit against him is not going away.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents Hutchins’ mother Olga Solovey, her father Anatolii Androsovych, and sister Svetlana Zemko, said Baldwin is not out of the woods, according to Deadline.

Matt Hutchins, the cinematographer’s widower, had separately sued Baldwin but settled last year, according to CNN.

Deadline noted that part of the deal made Matt Hutchins an executive producer of “Rust,” which has resumed filming in Montana. The movie was being filmed in New Mexico at the time of the 2021 shooting.

On Thursday, prosecutors facing a May 3 hearing said they would drop manslaughter charges against Baldwin, noting that the action did not preclude filing charges against him in the future.

On Friday, Allred issued a statement saying the lawsuit from Hutchins’ family members will not go away, according to the Irish Times.

“Despite the prosecutor’s decision to dismiss the criminal charge against Alec Baldwin without prejudice, the victims of Alec Baldwin that we represent remain hopeful,” the statement said.

“Mr Baldwin has tried to dismiss our civil case against him, and he has failed. (He) should know that we remain committed to fighting and winning for our clients and holding him accountable for pointing a loaded gun at Halyna Hutchins, pulling the trigger, and killing her,” the statement said.

The statement said, “Baldwin may pretend that he is not responsible for pulling the trigger and ejecting a live bullet which ended Halyna’s life.”

“He can run to Montana and pretend that he is just an actor in a wild west movie but, in real life, he cannot escape from the fact that he had a major role in a tragedy which had real life consequences for Halyna, her mother, father, sister, and co-worker,” the statement said.

“No matter where Alec Baldwin goes … he cannot escape responsibility for his role in shooting and killing Halyna, who was a young mother, a beloved daughter, a loving sister, and an admired co-worker,” the statement said.

The statement said family members want a jury to decide “if Alec Baldwin is just a movie star or a defendant who should be held accountable for the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins.”

Deadline reported that Baldwin’s lawyers have called the lawsuit misguided and said they expect it will be thrown out.

The lawsuit from Hutchins’ relatives said, “Alec Baldwin should have assumed that the gun in question was loaded, unless and until it was demonstrated to him or checked by him that it was not loaded.”

It said Baldwin should not hide behind others “to attempt to excuse the fact that he did not check the gun himself and yet subsequently cocked and fired the gun that killed Ms. Hutchins.”

The suit seeks unspecified damages alleging battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and loss of consortium. Loss of consortium refers to compensation for damage to mutually dependent relationships.

According to Variety, although charges against Baldwin were dropped, involuntary manslaughter charges remain against Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer for the movie.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
