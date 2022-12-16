Parler Share
News

It's Not Over Yet: Judge Delivers Massive Legal Victory for Kari Lake, Here's the Order

 By Randy DeSoto  December 16, 2022 at 3:26pm
Parler Share

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake won a legal victory Friday when the judge overseeing her legal challenge of November’s election granted her team access to review ballots cast.

Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ordered Maricopa County to grant Lake’s lawyers access to inspect 50 randomly selected “ballot-on-demand” printed ballots cast on Election Day, 50 randomly selected early ballots cast in the race, and 50 randomly selected ballots that were marked spoiled on Election Day.

The inspection will take place on Tuesday.

Trending:
Trump Reveals Who He's Backing for House Speaker, Tells Those in Opposition to Stand Down

Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs defeated Lake by just over 17,000 votes in the Nov. 8 election.

Lake’s attorneys argued in her lawsuit filed last week that the widespread ballot printer and tabulator issues on Election Day affecting 131 polling locations (59 percent of the total) suppressed the the candidate’s vote totals.

The county said 71 sites were impacted, which is roughly one-third of all the sites.

Lake contended that since Republicans voted 3-to-1 over Democrats on Election Day, what happened was large-scale vote suppression of her supporters.

Will Kari Lake win her lawsuit?

Hours long lines developed at multiple locations throughout Maricopa County.

The county said a setting on the ballot printers in question caused the ballot tabulators to not be able to read the ballots.

Lake’s team clearly wants to get a better sense of what exactly caused so many machines to, essentially, simultaneously go down on Election Day, and seek to determine whether negligence or malfeasance was involved.

Related:
Tens of Thousands of 'Inactive' Voters Added to Maricopa Roll in 'Steroid-Like Injection' – Lawsuit

Lake told Real America’s Voice host Charlie Kirk on Monday, “Seventy-five percent of people voting on Election Day were voting for me. And then you basically shut down or make it impossible to vote or very difficult to vote at roughly 60 percent of the locations to vote, you’re going to cut into our lead. This is the disenfranchisement of voters in Arizona.”

KPNX-TV reported that Maricopa County lawyers will make their case Monday before Thompson to try to dismiss Lake’s lawsuit.

“If the judge doesn’t dismiss the suit, there will be a two-day hearing next Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21 and 22.,” the news outlet added.

“Under state law, the judge must then decide within five days – no later than Tuesday, Dec. 27  – whether to confirm Hobbs as the winner or toss out her victory,” KPNX-TV said.

Hobbs is slated to be sworn in January 2, meaning if Thompson’s ruling is appealed the lawsuit could continue past inauguration day.

Lake’s lawsuit asks for a declaration that she won the gubernatorial race or a redo of the election in Maricopa County.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




James O'Keefe Gets Major News from Twitter - Did Elon Musk Just Spite the Left?
It's Not Over Yet: Judge Delivers Massive Legal Victory for Kari Lake, Here's the Order
Biden in Bind as National Archives Informs WH on What It Will Release - Doesn't Look Good for Hunter
Chinese 'Bioweapon' May Have Spilled Into the General Population, But It Gets Worse - GOP Report
Woke Disney Tanked at the Box Office for Three Years Straight, But Look What Its Competitor Has Been Doing
See more...

Conversation