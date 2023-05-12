It's Not Over Yet: Trump Files Major Legal Motion in Case Against E. Jean Carroll

Former President Donald Trump is appealing the ruling against him in the E. Jean Carroll case,

The appeal was filed Thursday in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Carroll claimed Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York City department store in the 1990s, a claim Trump has rejected from the start.

A jury in the civil case ruled that Trump was liable for battery related to sexual assault, but rejected Carroll’s claim that she was raped, according to CNN.

The jury said Trump should pay Carroll $5 million — $2 million related to the battery claim and $3 million related to her claim that Trump defamed her.

Trump spoke about the incident in Wednesday night’s CNN Town Hall event in New Hampshire.

“This woman, I don’t know her. I never met her. I have no idea who she is. I had a picture taken years ago with her and her husband, nice guy John Johnson,” Trump said.

the CNN town hall audience laughs as Trump smears E Jean Carroll pic.twitter.com/HIokiAqIom — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 11, 2023

Trump then relayed his version of Carroll’s story.

Will Trump win his appeal against Carroll? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (51 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

“I never met this woman. I never saw this woman. This woman said I met her at the front door of Bergdorf Goodman, which I rarely go into other than for a couple of charities. I met her in the front door. She was about 60 years old. This is like 22, 23 years ago,” he said.

“I met her in the front door of Bergdorf Goodman. I was immediately attracted to her, and she was immediately attracted to me. And we had this great chemistry. We’re walking into a crowded department store. We had this great chemistry. And a few minutes later, we end up in a room, a dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman, right near the cash register,” he said.

“And then she found out that there were locks in the door. She said, ‘I found one that was open.’ She found one — she learned this at trial. She found one that was open,” he said.

Trump then gave his opinion of the story.

“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes, you’re playing hanky-panky in a dressing room, OK?” he said.

Former President Donald Trump on E. Jean Carroll: “I swear… and I have never done that. And I swear I have no idea who the hell… she’s a whack job.” pic.twitter.com/lZ94oN7uTT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2023



Carroll lashed out at Trump for his comments, according to The New York Times.

“It’s just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people,” she said, adding that she had been “insulted by better people.”

Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said Carroll may file another defamation lawsuit over Trump’s town hall comments.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.