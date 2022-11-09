Parler Share
Republican Kari Lake, left, is battling Democrat Katie Hobbs, right, in Arizona's gubernatorial race. After being plagued with voting machine issues, the state finally released the number of ballots that were affected by the problem.
It's Not Over Yet: Arizona County Issues Apology on Voting Machines, Reveals Shocking Amount of Ballots Affected

 By Ryan Ledendecker  November 9, 2022 at 3:17pm
Maricopa County, Arizona, experienced an unfortunate technical issue at various polling places on Election Day, sparking controversy and backlash from candidates and the voting public.

According to Fox News, voters ran into serious problems due to malfunctioning tabulation machines shortly after the polls opened on Election Day, preventing many from having the ability to have their ballots properly registered. Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, during a Wednesday morning news conference, clarified the situation and apologized to the public.

“Apologized yesterday. I will do it again today. What happened yesterday we cannot have a repeat of. We are already looking very closely at what happened. Obviously, our team was able to come up with a fix yesterday for what happened, so that allowed those votes centers to get back online,” Gates said.

Gates confirmed that of the roughly 250,000 in-person votes cast on Election Day, the “lion’s share” of them had been officially counted and reported, but about 17,000 ballots — or 7 percent — that were held in drop boxes had not been counted.

He added, “But again, we are going to do a deep dive on this. This board will get to the bottom of exactly what happened, and we will do what needs to be done.”

Gates also said he expects up to 99 percent of the election results to be made public by Friday, with several dumps of new data being released each night until then.

Maricopa County officials verified through the county’s official Twitter account that the printer issues experienced after the polls opened resulted from special printers having the wrong “settings.”

Gates, on Tuesday, held a news conference to update the public on the developing tabulation machine situation.

Given the aftermath of the results of the 2020 election, the Maricopa County technical glitches sparked a new wave of skepticism among voters and candidates. Gates responded to those claims briefly during his Wednesday update.

“With regard to ‘criminal’ or ‘rigged,’ there is absolutely no basis for that statement,” Gates said.

Shortly after the first reports of potential issues were made known, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake talked to nearby reporters and used the airtime to encourage discouraged Arizona voters to hang in there, and stay in line.

Lake’s team also used her social media accounts to spread information regarding nearby polling places with shorter lines.

Could the result come down to ballot disputes?

According to Fox News, Lake’s campaign, Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters’ campaign, and the Republican National Committee filed suit in an effort to keep the polls open longer than normal due to the “hiccups” on Tuesday morning. In the lawsuit, the RNC estimated that the issues affected “at least 36 percent of all voting centers.”

It was later reported by Axios that a Maricopa County judge denied the request to extend polling hours.

Ryan Ledendecker
Contributor, Commentary
Ryan Ledendecker is a freelance journalist and writer. He began reporting news and writing commentary during the 2014 Ferguson riots. Prior to that, he worked as a web editor and columnist for an award-winning local newspaper.
Conversation