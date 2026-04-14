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Former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Former competitive swimmer Riley Gaines speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

'I Do Nothing for the Approval of Man': Riley Gaines Responds After Trump Says He's 'Not a Big Fan' of Hers

 By Michael Schwarz  April 14, 2026 at 6:51am
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Women’s sports advocate and conservative Christian Riley Gaines took the high road late Monday in responding to President Donald Trump.

Earlier on Monday, Gaines had criticized Trump for a controversial post on his social media platform Truth Social that appeared to depict him as Jesus Christ, prompting Trump to lash out and declare himself “not a big fan” of Gaines.

“At the end of the day, I do nothing for the approval of man,” Gaines responded on the social media platform X.

On balance, the former collegiate swimmer stood her ground while adopting a largely magnanimous tone.

“I love the President and I’m so grateful he’s in the Oval Office. Of course, I’ll continue to support him and the America First agenda,” she began.

After declaring that she does not seek man’s approval, Gaines then wrote that we must glorify God in all we do, and she commended the president for deleting the post.

“We’re imperfect people,” she added. “I know I am. I don’t get my feelings hurt easy and I know with the President it’s really not personal.”

Gaines then expressed hope that she will see Trump in heaven one day.

“Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life,” she wrote. “I’ll keep doing my part by speaking truth & doing my best to lead others to Christ.”

In a Monday phone interview with CBS News senior correspondent Norah O’Donnell, Trump explained that the AI-generated image of him looking like a caricature of Jesus had blown up into a controversy simply because of confusion.

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“I viewed that as a picture of me being a doctor in fixing — you had the Red Cross right there, you had, you know, medical people surrounding me. And I was like the doctor, you know, as a little fun playing the doctor and making people better. So that’s what it was viewed as. That’s what most people thought,” he insisted.

“Normally I don’t like doing that,” the president said of his decision to delete the post, “but I didn’t want to have anybody be confused. People were confused.”

Then, when asked if criticism from Gaines and others prompted the deletion, Trump got personal.

“I didn’t listen to Riley Gaines,” the president said. “I’m not a big fan of Riley, actually.”

Meanwhile, most X users subjected Gaines to substantial criticism for her continued support of Trump. Some, in fact, likened the former collegiate athlete to a “battered woman.”

Others leveled broader criticism.

Trump also incurred disapproval from Christians for a profane post on Easter morning.

In part as a response to that criticism, the president went on Truth Social and attacked Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones — all conservative and anti-establishment podcasters who, to varying degrees, have supported Trump in the past but who, in recent months, have denounced his policies in the Middle East.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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