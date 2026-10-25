'Nothing Compared to What Is Coming': Bukele Issues Stark Warning to Haitian Gangs

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced Wednesday that his military launched a rescue operation in Haiti after gangs allegedly kidnapped four Salvadoran aviation technicians, warning their captors of further attacks if they are not freed.

The four Salvadorans were participating in an international mission in Haiti and were seized while returning from a market where they bought food, Bukele said in a post on X. The president described the men as noncombatants whose primary responsibility was carrying out medical evacuations, according to Bukele.

“We have already finished with the gangs in El Salvador, and we can finish with you too,” Bukele wrote in Haitian Creole, according to X’s English translation.

The Salvadoran government had launched a military operation Wednesday to bring the hostages home alive, Bukele said. He warned that the day’s attack was minor compared with potential further action should any of the four captives be harmed, according to Bukele.

The president offered the gangs a way to avoid an escalation by releasing all four men unharmed, saying conditions could return to what they were before the alleged kidnapping, Bukele wrote.

El Salvador already has troops operating in Haiti through the multinational Gang Suppression Force, according to the Salvadoran Defense Ministry. The deployment includes medical evacuations, search and rescue, aerial patrols and support for Haitian police operations, the ministry said.

The U.N. Security Council authorized the force in September 2025 to help Haitian authorities confront armed gangs, allowing up to 5,550 personnel. Salvadoran lawmakers extended the country’s participation for an initial 12 months beginning Oct. 2, according to the Legislative Assembly.

El Salvador’s military mission includes aircraft and both military and civilian personnel, according to the Legislative Assembly. Bukele did not identify the gang holding the men, disclose the size of the rescue force or announce their release in his Wednesday statement.

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