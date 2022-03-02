Share
Commentary

Nothing Normal About This: Biden Goes Viral for Strange Greeting with Fellow Dem After SOTU

 By Grant Atkinson  March 2, 2022 at 12:49pm
Share

The State of the Union address on Tuesday marked the first major event since the White House announced President Joe Biden would no longer need to wear a mask in public.

Sadly, the president appeared to take his newfound freedom a little too far.

After the speech, Biden was greeting some fellow Democratic politicians.

One interaction took a strange turn when he appeared to slowly headbutt a woman, identified as California Rep. Jackie Speier.

Trending:
Watch: We Have Biden's 3 Biggest SOTU Gaffes Caught on Tape



This greeting was uncomfortable for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, it was simply awkward.

Did you find this interaction inappropriate?

Touching foreheads is not how most people greet one another, at least not in the United States. A simple handshake would have easily sufficed.

Second, Biden’s actions represented a complete disregard for the public health he has so strongly advocated for.

To be fair, the White House did implement a policy on Tuesday lifting its mask mandate, NBC News reported. Officials claimed they were simply following the science.

“As we have over the course of the past year, we will continue to update and adjust our COVID-19 campus protocols in response to the public health landscape and in consultation with public health experts and medical advisors, and we will circulate updated guidance as appropriate,” an email announcing the new policy said.

Even so, Biden apparently was so worried about COVID-19 that he felt the need to wear a mask while walking alone outside on Monday.

Related:
Gold Star Mom Unleashes on Biden for Ignoring Son's Death Under His Watch: 'Their Blood Is on Your Hands'

Did the science change so much in just over 24 hours that the president felt justified to breathe directly into a woman’s face without wearing a mask?

Twitter users pointed out that Biden’s actions would not have been appropriate even before COVID-19 but were even less so after he spent more than a year virtue signaling about the virus.

Finally, this incident is even more creepy in light of Biden’s previous disturbing interactions with women and girls.

Throughout his career, he has creepily approached, sniffed and touched females during political appearances.



Under fire over his behavior in 2019, he apologized and said he would be “more mindful about respecting personal space in the future.”

Given his history, Biden has lost the benefit of the doubt when it comes to interactions with women.

This gaffe was inappropriate for a myriad of reasons, and it was just one of many he made on Tuesday night.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Republicans and Democrats Proudly Pose on Steps of Capitol with American Flag Desecrated for Ukraine
Boebert Doubles Down on Calling Out Biden Over 13 Dead Service Members: 'I Would Absolutely Do It Again'
Texas Congressman Drops Re-election Bid After Long-Term Affair with 'ISIS Bride' Discovered
Gen. Flynn Smacks Down Latest Attack Targeting Him: This 'Is a Flat-Out Lie'
Nothing Normal About This: Biden Goes Viral for Strange Greeting with Fellow Dem After SOTU
See more...

Conversation