LeBron James and other members of the Los Angeles Lakers wear "Black Lives Matter" shirts and kneel during the national anthem before a game against the Indiana Pacers at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2020. (Kim Klement - Pool / Getty Images)

'Nothing but a Shakedown': Twitter Users Roast NBA After Woke League Rolls Out 'Justice Coalition'

 By Grant Atkinson  December 2, 2021 at 12:09pm
The NBA has repeatedly shown it has become a leftist organization. On Wednesday, it proved this once again by releasing a video detailing the role of its new “Social Justice Coalition.”

According to Yahoo Sports, the NBA Social Justice Coalition was formed in November 2020 through a partnership of the league, the NBA Players Association and the NBA Coaches Association.

Since its establishment, the coalition has “released statements over the past year addressing racial and social inequality issues in the news,” Yahoo said.

But it was only within the past month that the group began to establish a presence on social media.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Social Justice Coalition clearly laid out its vision and goals, with NBA stars including Jrue Holiday, Donovan Mitchell and Carmelo Anthony appearing in a video to voice their support.

“It is our responsibility to take what we’ve learned from history, push forward and make a better life,” Holiday said.

The video said the issues the coalition plans to address included voting, policing and criminal justice.

The Social Justice Coalition’s executive director is James Cadogan, who previously served as a senior official at the Department of Justice under former President Barack Obama, the NBA said in a news release on April 15.

He further explained the group’s vision in the video.

“Our goal is really simple,” Cadogan said. “We want to take moments of protest, moments of people power like we saw last year and turn them into public policy. We want to change laws.”

However, many Twitter users questioned the group’s focus.

Some critics pointed out that while the coalition claims to care about “social justice,” it has remained silent on the Chinese genocide of the Uyghurs, a persecuted ethnic minority.

The NBA is in the middle of an eight-year apparel deal with Nike that began in the 2017-18 season, ESPN reported. The company provides uniforms for all 30 teams.

According to Forbes, Nike was one of 83 companies linked to forced labor by Uyghurs. The outlet said a study by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute found Uyghurs were “funneled into factories” to work in environments “that strongly suggest forced labor.”

Another person said the coalition should focus on the hugely inflated crime rates in urban minority communities.

“Maybe do something about the 600-700 black on black murders in Chicago alone?” the user said. “This is nothing but a shakedown…”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the murder rate in the city’s seven “most dangerous” police districts is almost 100 killings per 100,000 residents. These districts are “largely poor, black and Latino areas.”

By comparison, Chicago’s safest seven districts had a murder rate almost 30 times lower. The Sun-Times described those districts as “mostly white, affluent neighborhoods.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




