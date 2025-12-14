Notorious 'Adult Actress' Bonnie Blue Facing Consequences as Perverse Behavior Catches up to Her in Indonesia - the Largest Muslim Populated Country in the World

Few decisions exemplify the “play stupid games, win stupid prizes” adage more than the choice to make pornography.

The financial incentives are often way overblown, but even more than that, it’s simply corrosive to the soul to take the sacred act of procreation and commercialize it for the masses.

Now, allegedly making pornography in a country that’s largely Muslim? That might be the stupidest game imaginable — with the worst prize.

Notorious adult actress Bonnie Blue (government name Tia Billinger), is perhaps best known for claiming to have slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours, per News.com.au.

Now she’s also going to be known as the woman who took her perverted exploits to Indonesia — a country that has the largest population of Muslims in the world, according to Pew Research.

According to News.com.au, Blue and 17 men were arrested earlier this month after a police raid in Badung.

Police ultimately did not find pornography, so she appeared to avoid the harshest penalty.

(Of note, most of Indonesia does not have Sharia-based law, which could’ve been much worse for Blue.)

Instead, News.com.au reported that Blue and her accomplices will be deported and “black-listed” from entering the country — a ban which could get extended.

The Australian outlet noted, “If she had been prosecuted and found guilty of the pornographic allegations, Blue had faced up to 15 years imprisonment in Indonesia and fines up to 6 billion rupiah (approximately $541,000), which are the maximum penalties.”

All things considered, being “black-listed” from the country is about as gentle of a penalty that Blue could’ve hoped for.

For what it’s worth, she didn’t seem all that worried when going in for interrogation:

Bonnie Blue’s defiant five word message to Bali as she faces 15 years in jail

🔗 https://t.co/SBpiYAvzwn pic.twitter.com/NrbqtMmyZX — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) December 10, 2025

When asked if she had been filming pornographic content, Blue responded, “You’ll have to subscribe to find out” — not exactly the sentiments of a concerned woman.

And look, she should enjoy her freedom. There’s no reason to doubt the Indonesian judicial system in its findings.

But that still doesn’t change the fact that this woman is a deeply disturbed person.

Making porn is a bad idea. Making porn in a Muslim-majority country is borderline suicidal. And yet she doesn’t seem to care, because it’s all about the content and subscriptions.

Those are the depths that her soul has corroded to, where the well-being of herself and her team is secondary to producing that perverse content.

And it should be a warning to anyone involved.

Pornography, of all forms and types, is simply not good for you. It destroys marriages, it’s been the driving force of the male loneliness epidemic, and it has had an indelibly negative effect on culture.

(If you’re so inclined to look it up yourself, there have been studies done on “incel” and “gooning” sub-cultures that all stem from the rot brought forth by pornography.)

Porn also harms people on just about every level of humanity.

For men, pornography is addictive and gives them a warped sense of “romance” and sex, poisoning future relationships with women.

For women, they’re being degraded, plain and simple. And it’s not a coincidence that the first time most non-porn viewers hear about a porn actress is when they’ve taken their own life.

And we all are acutely aware of how easily accessible it is — and just how badly it can re-wire children’s brains should they stumble on it.

There are simply no upsides or positive benefits (no amount of money or economic juice can justify the trade-off) to pornography.

If Indonesia has the moral spine to crack down on this lewd content and those who proliferate it, why can’t Western culture do the same?

