Notorious Censorship Advocate Steps Down as YouTube CEO - Here's Who is Replacing Her

 By Richard Moorhead  February 16, 2023 at 4:18pm
YouTube’s CEO is stepping down.

Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation from the role at the Big Tech company in a Thursday blog post distributed to YouTube employees.

“I’ve decided to step back from my role as the head of YouTube and start a new chapter focused on my family, health, and personal projects I’m passionate about,” the technology executive stated.

The outgoing executive began her career in Silicon Valley with Google in the tech giant’s infancy.

She later was made the CEO of YouTube in 2014, years after Google purchased the platform, according to CNBC.

Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan will replace Wojcicki as CEO.

Will new leadership change YouTube's Community Guidelines?

As CEO of the video streaming platform, Wojcicki implemented content censorship policies that skewed the platform’s focus from independent creators to corporate media companies.

These policies escalated after former President Donald Trump’s election in 2016.

The tech CEO defended the platform’s policies of punishing content that censors deemed “misinformation” — a standard often applied more stringently against conservatives than liberals — in a 2018 interview.

The executive presided over YouTube as creators critical of coronavirus policies were booted and censored on the platform, in some cases driven to YouTube competitors in pursuit of free expression.

Wojcicki’s tenure coincided with the growth of Rumble, an alternative to YouTube that doesn’t enforce the latter’s strict censorship policies.

The executive’s resignation comes as YouTube’s censorship policies are increasingly questioned.

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Big Tech companies such as Alphabet (the parent company of Google and YouTube) this week.

Wojcicki said she will assume an advisory role at Google and Alphabet after her resignation.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




