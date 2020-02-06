SECTIONS
Notorious Liar Brian Williams Questions Faith of Senators Who Voted To Acquit Trump

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published February 6, 2020 at 4:55pm
Among the many things America has been forced to relearn over this past year of grueling partisan politics, the foremost may just be that a presidential impeachment creates strange bedfellows and major turnabouts.

The Senate’s deeply split vote to acquit President Donald Trump of the two charges leveled against him in articles of impeachment brought by the Democratic House of Representatives in December only serves to further highlight that fact — particularly in the case of Republican Sen. Mitt Romney.

Never an enthusiastic supporter of the president — in fact, quite the opposite — the junior senator from Utah was widely regarded as being on the fence going into the final day of the impeachment trial.

Yet citing faith and adherence to truth as driving forces in his decision to convict Trump on the Article I charge of “abuse of power,” Romney won the hearts and minds of the media establishment, who went on to fashion the failed 2012 Republican presidential nominee a virtuous hero of the “resistance” in a matter of hours.

In fact, some members of the media, unable to muster even a lick of self-awareness, bit so hard on the narrative that they were willing to go all out in support of the faith-driven political choices they so typically lay siege to.

And chief among them was MSNBC anchor Brian Williams.

Hardly a known arbiter of truth, Williams is recognizable in large part thanks to the 2015 revelation that in 2003 he had been intentionally untruthful in telling radio audiences a helicopter he had flown aboard in Iraq was forced down by rocket-propelled grenade fire.

But that did not stop the MSNBC anchor, and members of his Wednesday panel, from publicly questioning the virtues and faith those senators who had come down in opposition to Romney on the substance behind Democrats’ case for impeachment.

“When [Romney] spoke, he spoke about the oath he took to God. And he is really a man of faith,” Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson said.

“He had made a solemn oath and he took that very seriously and that’s a rare thing.”

“A lot of the other 99 [senators] insist that faith is central to their lives,” Williams said, piling on in agreement and further suggesting, “They were not so burdened by the oath.”

It certainly is strange how things work out.

Suddenly, the left-wing establishment media, well-known for their 2012 character assassination of the GOP nominee as an anti-gay bigot and first to sing the praises of any LGBT or secular activist “brave” enough to sue the pants off of a Christian organization or small-business, are the elite warrior guard for Mitt Romney and people of faith in this country?

Give me a break, people. We all know what this is.

These talking heads have no love for Romney.

And they have even less love for us poor “rubes,” clinging to our guns and our Bibles.

At this moment, Romney and the truth-centered values of a Judeo-Christian society are efficacious for leftists in their attempts to topple the Trump administration. That is all.

The moment Romney casts his next vote for a piece of Republican legislation, he will be thrown away by his now-adoring left-wing followers.

The moment a conservative cites his faith in a controversial cultural battle, the Judeo-Christian value set will be tarred and feathered once again.

