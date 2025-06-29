Notorious Melania Hater Allegedly Stepping Down: Could First Lady Get Overdue Honor?

First lady Melania Trump has no shortage of critics, seemingly due merely to her proximity to President Donald Trump.

From rumor-mongering celebrities to Democratic lawmakers with axes to grind, Melania Trump often seems to face as much criticism as her much more public-facing husband.

Even within the spaces Melania was once ostensibly a part of — like the fashion and modeling world — she has faced an unusual amount of scrutiny.

Just look at longtime Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

One of the traditions afforded most first ladies is a glamorous Vogue cover and fawning piece in the long-running fashion outlet.

Former first lady Jill Biden got one during her lone term in the White House, as did fellow ex-first lady Michelle Obama.

In-between them, however? No such dice for Melania. And it’s very much because of Wintour.

“Mrs. Trump … was informally barred from the magazine by Ms. Wintour, who, when asked about featuring Mrs. Trump in the magazine, said in 2019, ‘I don’t think it’s a moment not to take a stand,’” the New York Times reported in 2021.

This is worth mentioning in 2025 because reports have just surfaced that Wintour will actually be leaving her post at Vogue after 37 years running it.

“The sunglasses-and-bob-sporting industry powerhouse announced she’s seeking a new ‘head of editorial content’ for American Vogue during a staff meeting Thursday morning, according to a company spokesperson,” the New York Post reported.

(Of note, the Post added that Wintour had fostered “a reputation for being cold, controlling and intimidating” since joining the publication in 1988.)

So could this sudden “bob-sporting” void pave the way for Melania Trump to finally get her overdue Vogue cover?

Alas, probably not.

While Wintour is stepping down from American Vogue, she will remain in her post with parent company Condé Nast as global chief content officer and remain as Vogue’s global editorial director, as well.

That means whoever replaces Wintour as editor-in-chief will still have to report directly to their predecessor — all but eliminating any hope for an intrepid editor-in-chief to pitch a Trump cover article.

Despite all that hoopla, Melania Trump has also made it clear that she’s unbothered by Wintour’s snub and may not even give them the time of day should they approach her.

“To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump,” a White House representative told the Times after its 2021 article. “She’s been there, done that long before she was first lady.

“Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover.”

