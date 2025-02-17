Share
Notorious New Orleans 'Hustler' Arrested in Connection with Super Bowl Reporter's Death

 By Bryan Chai  February 17, 2025 at 12:00pm
Tragedy continues to hound the Kansas City Chiefs in the aftermath of a disastrous 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX — and it’s got nothing to do with what happened on the gridiron.

No, in this case, the family of a beloved Kansas City sports reporter is mourning after his unceremonious — and suspicious — death.

Adan Manzano, a local Kansas City sports reporter on assignment in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl (which took place on Feb. 9), died under suspicious circumstances after last being spotted on Feb. 5, per multiple outlets.

According to NBC News, the 27-year-old Manzano was found dead in a New Orleans hotel shortly before the Super Bowl.

As tragic as Manzano’s passing is, his death also captured national attention because of the alleged suspect involved, Danette Colbert.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail cited Colbert’s nickname, the “Bourbon Street Hustler,” while breaking an exclusive report on newfound hotel footage that spotted Manzano and Colbert together shortly before the former’s passing.

Colbert was ultimately apprehended days later after being caught using Manzano’s credit cards around New Orleans. Currently, she is only being charged with credit card fraud as police are still working to determine if Manzano was drugged and if Colbert can be tied to his death.

With a moniker like the “Bourbon Street Hustler,” one would assume that Colbert has a notorious past.

One would assume correct.

As NBC reported, multiple men have come forward to accuse Colbert of drugging and conning them.

But, perhaps most ominously, those men have claimed that Colbert should have been on local police radar for some time now.

“A second man, Eric Maul, told NBC News he also believes he was targeted by Colbert while she allegedly posed as an Uber driver in the French Quarter,” the outlet reported. “He did not know who was responsible when he filed a report with New Orleans police one day after his phone was taken in 2021 and thousands of dollars were stolen from accounts linked to the device, he said in an interview, but didn’t hear anything more from police.

“The lack of response, Maul said, made him believe ‘they didn’t do anything.’”

New Orleans police have denied this insinuation.

The New York Post went so far as to suggest that Colbert may very well have left a “trail of victims,” including at least one other death apart from Manzano’s.

According to WWL-TV, Colbert is currently in custody and recently had her hearing rescheduled for this coming Thursday.

While she awaits her day in court, the Manzano family is trying to move forward and have started a GoFundMe to help cover various funeral costs.

Manzano is survived by a young daughter — who had already lost her mother due to a car crash in April.

