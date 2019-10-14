Notorious Pedophile Who Was Handed 22 Life Sentences Stabbed to Death in Prison: Report

Richard Huckle, a convicted British pedophile who had been handed down 22 life sentences for his crimes, has been stabbed to death in prison, Britain’s Sky News reported.

He was reportedly found dead in his cell on Sunday.

“HMP Full Sutton prisoner Richard Huckle died on 13 October. It would be inappropriate to comment further while a police investigation is ongoing,” read a statement from Yorkshire’s Full Sutton prison, according to The Guardian.

Authorities also issued a statement saying, “An investigation has been launched following an incident at HMP Full Sutton on Sunday 13 October. We were called shortly after 12.30pm reporting that a man had died at the prison. Humberside Police are working closely with the Prison Service to investigate the death of an inmate and at this time we are treating the death as suspicious.”

Huckle was attacked in his cell with a “makeshift knife,” according to the BBC.

TRENDING: After Running Fake Footage of Turkey Attacking Kurds, ABC Makes Fake Trump Quote Go Viral

One of Britain’s worst paedophiles, Richard Huckle, has been found stabbed to death with a makeshift blade at top security Full Sutton jail. Huckle serving minimum 25 years for abusing up to 200 children in Malaysia – one victim as young as six months. https://t.co/ILKnr8XE36 — Tom Wells (@ByTomWells) October 14, 2019

Huckle, 33, was convicted in 2016 of abusing children ranging in age from 6 months to 12. Although he was convicted of abusing 71 children, documents in his possession made it clear he had abused 191 separate children.

Huckle was accused of spending 7 years abusing children in Malaysia, a time during which he was accused not only of abuse, but of filming his encounters and trying to sell the pornographic images online.

Huckle also was in the process of developing a guide for pedophiles when he was arrested, Reuters reported.

“Relentlessly, you preyed upon the very young, pre-pubescent vulnerable children from a minority ethnic community into which you ingratiated yourself,” Judge Peter Rook said at Huckle’s sentencing. “You were and are sexually obsessed with children. In one of your postings you stated that you had become consumed by your pedophilia.”

“Your offending behavior became entrenched in your everyday life. Your life revolved around your sexual activities with young children. Your distorted beliefs in respect of children are deep-seated. Your self-delusion knows no bounds,” Rook said then.

Rook said Huckle knew full well what he was doing.

“At one stage, you made the chilling observation that ‘impoverished kids are definitely much easier to seduce than middle class Western kids,’” Rook said.

RELATED: Teen Found Chopped to Pieces, ICE Blames Social Justice-Obsessed County

“It is clear from your postings on hidden encrypted pedophile websites on the dark web, and from the manual you were in the process of drafting that your life revolved around your obsession with your own sexual gratification by child sex abuse.”

In a blog he had written prior to his 2014 arrest, Huckle wrote that he wanted to marry a girl he had known since she was 7 years old to “influence her young mind” and to mold “her into the perfect wife,” The New York Times reported.

Huckle blamed his actions on his own “immaturities” and the “pathetic, perverted lust of those who drew me into the dark net,” Britain’s The Independent reported.

After his arrest, police found one post he wrote about “hitting the jackpot” after finding a 3-year-old girl he said was as “loyal as a dog,” according to The Telegraph.

Elsewhere, he wrote, “I have found a three-year-old girl who I can have so much sex with it’s boring.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.