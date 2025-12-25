Share
A raccoon caught digging through a garbage can.
A raccoon caught digging through a garbage can. (Oze Creatives / Getty Images)

Notorious Raccoon That Raided Liquor Store Makes Headlines Again - It Turns Out He's a Serial Offender

 By Jack Davis  December 25, 2025 at 3:00am
The masked bandit making free with a Virginia liquor store’s booze has been revealed as a serial offender.

The crime spree was first revealed last month,  when liquor store employees in Ashland, Virginia, said that pilfering had targeted several shelves, and the offender eventually passed out in a store bathroom.

The offender was a raccoon, as noted by The New York Times.

“It wreaked havoc,” Carol Mawyer, public relations manager for Virginia ABC, said. “It broke several bottles and consumed the spirits.”

An animal control officer responded and took the animal to a shelter.

Chief Jeff Parker of Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter said that after about an hour and a half in custody, the animal woke up and appeared no worse for wear.

The racoon was later released.

Animal Protection Officer Samantha Martin revealed that the masked bandit had been living up to his reputation even before the liquor store incident, according to WRIC-TV.

“This is not the first time he’s been in one of the buildings,” Martin said, referring to the strip mall where the liquor store is located.

“Supposedly, this is the third break-in he’s had. He was in the karate studio — I think he got into the DMV [and] ate some of their snacks one time,” she said.

Martin said when the racoon was busted, she kept it apart from everyone else to ensue he would not bite anyone, because if that took place, he would need to be killed to test for rabies.

“For his safety, I was dead set — ‘Do not touch this animal. We need him back into the wild,’” Martin said. “Because he didn’t do anything wrong. He was just having a good time!”

“We don’t relocate him, because that’s a death sentence for raccoons,” Martin explained. “But somehow he knows how to get back in this building. He’s a smart little critter!”

Martin admitted it is likely the animal will return to the scene of the crime.

“I hope he learned his lesson,” Martin said. “But I just say, enjoy your life. I think he’s living his best life — and why not? Have a drink or two, especially on Black Friday!”

Martin said that the incident received far more publicity about the incident than she expected.

“I think people can see the human side of it — and everybody’s been there,” Martin said. “Everybody’s had a few extra and passed out by the toilet and hoped somebody can come and help you the next morning.”

Martin said the publicity has led to $200,000 in donations to the shelter.

“We desperately need [the money] because our shelter is extremely old,” she said. “And the county is growing like wildfire — we can’t keep up. We need more kennel space, we need a bigger well … we just need a bigger shelter, for the size of the county.”

She offered a message to those who have reached out to support the shelter.

“You have no idea what you have done. We are so, so grateful. The animals, truly, are blessed — and we do try our very best to save [every animal.]”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
