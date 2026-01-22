Notorious Race-Baiter and CBS Host Gayle King Will Lose Millions of Dollars in Bari Weiss' Reported Shakeup

As editor in chief of CBS News, Bari Weiss plans on making a massive change regarding “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King.

King could find herself in a new role as correspondent, at half of her current $13-million-dollar salary.

The New York Post reported Weiss and King met for a “low-key” lunch to talk about reassigning her to a role as “special correspondent or a position in which King does occasional reports that let her put her skill interviewing celebs to use,” sources told the outlet.

The decision is one CBS News President Tom Cibrowski is also going along with.

The New York Post reported that King has a contract renewal annually, with the next one happening in May.

Weiss would not be, by most definitions, a conservative, but she seems to want a shakeup to create a sense of journalistic integrity at CBS.

King’s time in her current role saw her gift audiences with commentary — complaints — about a lack of people of color during Trump’s inauguration last January.

CBS posted footage of the inauguration ceremony with King narrating.

“I have to say. I’m looking at this crowd. I do not see many people of color. Does anybody else besides me observe that?

“I’m fascinated by why that is?”

“I do not see many people of color,” CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King notes of the crowd attending President-elect Trump’s inauguration, which coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. https://t.co/qEPr9l5gC6 pic.twitter.com/cwM9gVFqxB — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 20, 2025

She was understandably taken to task.

Heritage Foundation media fellow Tim Young responded, “Everything has to be about race. America is sick of this … that’s why Trump won.”

Everything has to be about race. America is sick of this… that’s why Trump won. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 20, 2025

Another user mockingly asked, “Do you have a department in your news division for counting black people?”

Do you have a department in your news division for counting black people? — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) January 20, 2025

A third plainly called it propaganda, writing, “Wow. Just overt racist propaganda.

“Just when you think CBS can’t get any lower.”

Wow. Just overt racist propaganda. Just when you think CBS can’t get any lower. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) January 20, 2025

As a liberal lesbian, it’s not that Weiss is creating a pro-Trump network, but getting CBS moving back toward upholding actual standards in reporting is something that’s going to require change.

Do other networks need their own Wiess?

CNN’s closest equivalent is pundit Scott Jennings, but his role does not confer him with the authority to create anything close to a network shakeup.

Trying anything other than the never-Trump formula is an improvement for CBS now.

