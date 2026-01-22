Share
CBS editor in chief Bari Weiss, left, is pondering a reassignment for "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, right. (Leigh Vogel / Getty Images; Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

Notorious Race-Baiter and CBS Host Gayle King Will Lose Millions of Dollars in Bari Weiss' Reported Shakeup

 By Samuel Short and    January 22, 2026 at 12:57pm
As editor in chief of CBS News, Bari Weiss plans on making a massive change regarding “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King.

King could find herself in a new role as correspondent, at half of her current $13-million-dollar salary.

The New York Post reported Weiss and King met for a “low-key” lunch to talk about reassigning her to a role as “special correspondent or a position in which King does occasional reports that let her put her skill interviewing celebs to use,” sources told the outlet.

The decision is one CBS News President Tom Cibrowski is also going along with.

The New York Post reported that King has a contract renewal annually, with the next one happening in May.

Weiss would not be, by most definitions, a conservative, but she seems to want a shakeup to create a sense of journalistic integrity at CBS.

King’s time in her current role saw her gift audiences with commentary — complaints — about a lack of people of color during Trump’s inauguration last January.

CBS posted footage of the inauguration ceremony with King narrating.

“I have to say. I’m looking at this crowd. I do not see many people of color. Does anybody else besides me observe that?

“I’m fascinated by why that is?”

 

She was understandably taken to task.

Heritage Foundation media fellow Tim Young responded, “Everything has to be about race. America is sick of this … that’s why Trump won.”

Another user mockingly asked, “Do you have a department in your news division for counting black people?”

A third plainly called it propaganda, writing, “Wow. Just overt racist propaganda.

“Just when you think CBS can’t get any lower.”

As a liberal lesbian, it’s not that Weiss is creating a pro-Trump network, but getting CBS moving back toward upholding actual standards in reporting is something that’s going to require change.

Do other networks need their own Wiess?

CNN’s closest equivalent is pundit Scott Jennings, but his role does not confer him with the authority to create anything close to a network shakeup.

Trying anything other than the never-Trump formula is an improvement for CBS now.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




