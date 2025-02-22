Well, that didn’t take long.

Fiction author and outspoken leftist Stephen King has made his return to social media platform X.

King was once best-known for his works of horror fiction, like “It” and “Pet Semetary,” but in recent years his reputation has hinged on his hatred of conservatives, especially President Donald Trump.

On Nov. 14 — just over a week after Trump’s Election Day victory — King announced his departure from X, citing the platform’s “toxic” atmosphere.

I’m leaving Twitter. Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic. Follow me on Threads, if you like. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 14, 2024

“Tried to stay, but the atmosphere has just become too toxic,” he wrote.

He told his followers Threads was now the platform on which to find him.

As for X, King just couldn’t stand reading the opinions of people he disagreed with, propped up by one of Trump’s allies, owner Elon Musk.

As of Thursday, all that seemed to be a distant memory as King posted for the first time in over three months.

I’m baaaack! Did you miss me? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 20, 2025

“I’m baaack! Did you miss me?” he asked his nearly seven million followers.

It didn’t take long for King to resume his old schtick of whining about Trump, calling him a “Putin-loving dips***,” and telling his followers the insult applied to Musk as well.

Were King’s name omitted from these posts, the reader would assume they were the work of a 16-year-old-girl.

At 77, King is an elderly man who desperately wanted everyone to care when he pretended to run away from home. Calling him a teenage girl is perhaps too generous, as this is the behavior of a 5-year-old.

This is the digital equivalent of leftists saying they’re going to move out of the country if Trump won the election, then unsurprisingly never getting around to it.

No, King, you were not missed.

There are droves of leftists on X who also suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The void you left was filled almost instantaneously with one of your comrades spewing the same nonsense.

There is no apparent monetary incentive for his return.

King is worth hundreds of millions of dollars from his novels. He is just here to be annoying and prove he cannot follow through with his earlier decision after coming to the grim reality that X is still the central hub of everything news, politics, and culture.

The best-selling author could not just sit on that accomplishment alone.

He needs everyone to hear from him constantly, even when we’re choosing to not pick up one of his books.

