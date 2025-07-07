Notoriously Liberal 'Wired' Magazine Defends Trump's NWS as Sick Libs Blame DOGE for Deaths

You know the left is spiraling when even Wired won’t carry their water.

After deadly flooding hit Central Texas early Friday, critics of President Donald Trump rushed to blame his administration’s Department of Government Efficiency — better known as DOGE — for the natural disaster.

One viral post on X stated, “Dozens of little girls are dead in Texas because trump and musk gutted NOAA and NWS.”

That’s not a parody.

That was the actual reaction from a verified leftist account on social media as Texans were still being rescued from rising water.

How long is it gonna take for the talking Heads to blame Trump for the texas floods and tying it to the restructuring of NOAA? 3….2….1…. Never let a tragedy go to waste.

These people are sick😡 pic.twitter.com/HgtZwcy45Q — JPH Arms (@JpharmsC) July 5, 2025

But there’s just one problem.

Even Wired – a publication that is hardly a bastion of conservatism – had to set the record straight.

According to Wired, “Forecasters began warning days before the storms arrived,” and “meteorologists at the National Weather Service issued flood warnings and river flood advisories.”

Is it fair to blame Trump for the Texas flood deaths? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (99 Votes)

In other words, the National Weather Service did its job.

That didn’t stop ABC’s George Stephanopoulos from fueling the outrage Sunday on “This Week.”

“We’re also learning there were significant staffing shortfalls to the National Weather Services offices in the region,” Stephanopoulos claimed.

George Stephanopoulos on @ThisWeekABC: “We’re also learning there were significant staffing shortfalls to the National Weather Services offices in the region.” pic.twitter.com/1xwf7DkQuq — Brent Baker 🇺🇲🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) July 6, 2025

But the Associated Press contradicted that same narrative the same day. According to the AP, the National Weather Service actually had “extra staffers” on duty.

So let’s recap: There was no failure to warn the public. The agency was not understaffed. And the flooding was caused by nature, not Trump.

Nevertheless, one Texas pediatrician took to social media in the middle of the flooding to say she hoped “MAGA residents get what they voted for.”

As Mediaite reported, that doctor has since been suspended and removed from her position.

This is the face of modern liberalism: celebrating tragedy, pushing falsehoods, and blaming political opponents for acts of God.

For context, Wired is considered a left-leaning outlet by AllSides, which categorizes the publication as having a “Left” media bias.

So when even Wired feels compelled to publish a piece defending the Trump-era NWS from blame, you know the left’s narrative is unraveling.

The facts are clear: The National Weather Service operated as intended.

Warnings were issued. Staff were on hand. Forecasts were timely.

But because the Trump administration set out to cut some fat out of Washington, the activist class decided someone had to pay.

Blaming DOGE for Texas floods is like blaming the IRS for a hurricane. It makes no sense, but it plays well on social media.

What we’re seeing is not just a dishonest argument, but a deliberate, politically-motivated smear.

And this time, much of the left’s own media arm can’t back it up.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.