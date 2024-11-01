Share
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a rally at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center on October 30, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a rally at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center on October 30, 2024 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

November Surprise: Last Jobs Report Before Election Is a Complete 'Disaster,' Shows Worst Numbers in Years

 By Randy DeSoto  November 1, 2024 at 11:56am
Chalk Friday’s jobs report up as a “November surprise” for the Kamala Harris campaign and further proof of the argument Donald Trump has been making for some time now: His administration’s economy was far better.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that just 12,000 jobs were added in October, well below the 113,000 economists had predicted, according to Fox Business. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent.

October’s jobs figure is the lowest seen since the heart of the pandemic in December 2020.

Fox Business host Charles Payne called the report a “disaster” and dismissed the spin that some are offering that a Boeing strike and hurricanes Helene and Milton are the primary reasons for the dismal number.

“[It’s] disingenuous to assume ‘experts’ that contributed to consensus didn’t factor into their estimates hurricanes and strikes. Moreover, huge negative revisions continue to reveal a much weaker labor market than the media and economists portray,” he posted on X.

Would Trump be better for the economy?

The BLS jobs report also contained significant downward revisions in the number of jobs created in August and September.

The August jobs report was lowered by 81,000, from 159,000 jobs to just 78,000, while September was brought down 31,000 from 254,000 jobs to 223,000.

The trend of revising downward the number of jobs created during the Biden-Harris administration has been going on for months.

The BLS announced in August that its previous monthly reports had overstated jobs added to the economy between March 2023 and March 2024 by 818,000.

Regarding the October jobs report, it’s worth noting that health care and government led the way in added positions, with 52,000 and 40,000, respectively.

Meanwhile, employment in temporary help services declined by 49,000 and manufacturing jobs fell by 46,000.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro pointed out that, “Kamalanomics has now produced a NEGATIVE private sector jobs report. Only government hiring people kept the overall employment number in the black.”

Keep in mind that any hiring the federal government is doing or subsidizing at the state and local levels through grants is being paid for through massive deficit spending, over $1.8 trillion in fiscal year 2024 alone.

And of course, sustained deficit spending at that level is inflationary, which has been another hallmark of the Biden-Harris economy.

Hopefully, the majority of voters will keep this jobs report and the economy overall in mind and choose to return to the prosperity seen under Donald Trump.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation