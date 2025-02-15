The D.C. swamp: We have nothing to hide from Donald Trump or his administration, and to insinuate otherwise is to insult and demean the work us bureaucrats do, day in and day out, to ensure we have a better country.

Also the D.C. swamp: Say, let me just Google how to transfer money internationally, erase information from devices, and get a lawyer. No particular reason. Doo dee doo, doo dee doo…

Look, I’m going to say any shenanigans are going on in our nation’s capital, at least not that I could refer to a prosecutor.

However, as WikiLeaks — there’s a name we haven’t heard from in a while — noted, you didn’t have to look hard to find that people inside the Beltway began starting some, ahem, unusual search trends beginning in January.

Now, we can’t tell who is searching these things. For all we know, it could be Department of Government Efficiency employees getting up to speed on stuff they should know.

However, it’s a bit disconcerting to see the spike in searches for “Swiss bank,” “offshore bank,” “wire money” and “IBAN,” the initials for the International Bank Account Number standard, coming from the District of Columbia.

Washington DC searches soar for “Swiss bank” (yellow), “offshore bank” (green), “wire money” (red) and “IBAN” (blue) pic.twitter.com/OBEg0hW8g0 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 13, 2025

Now, one could make an argument that this surge could be theoretically connected to shifting investment strategies in the wake of a new administration coming in, particularly in regard to tariff policy.

This seems somewhat unlikely, given that the incoming Trump administration had telegraphed exactly what it planned to do in that department, while it had not made it quite as clear how swiftly the Department of Government Efficiency would move, particularly in regard to organizations like USAID.

However, if you buy that, there’s another search trend in D.C. that doesn’t feel coincidental, as WikiLeaks notes:

Washington DC searches soar for “wipe” (blue) and “erase” (red) according to Google trends data. pic.twitter.com/WTbK1C1zxy — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 14, 2025

Apparently, Hillary Clinton’s email server maintainers are overloaded with queries and Google had to work in a pinch.

And, while there’s probably never a shortage of queries related to legal help in D.C., the 400 percent spike in Google searches for “lawyer” after the inauguration is, um, unusual.

Washington DC searches for “lawyer’ have increased 400% (data from Google trends) pic.twitter.com/CxeSJ0VKgG — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) February 13, 2025

Now, of course, wanting to 1) send money internationally, 2) erase data from devices, or 3) retain legal advice is in no way dispositive of illegal activities.

These things, in and of themselves, are totally legal. We don’t mean to imply they aren’t. There aren’t a raft of searches emanating from D.C., asking Google, “will my Pontiac Aztek draw attention to my massive meth-producing operation?” at least as far as WikiLeaks has discovered or that we could confirm.

That being said, Washington, D.C. is a company town that makes nothing but laws and bureaucrats. What does it say, then, that the latter seem to be very, very interested in international wealth transfers, data erasure, and legal representation in the aftermath of Jan. 20?

At the very least, this is indicative of a general trend we’ve noticed about Trump 2.0: This time around, the swamp is taking the president and his administration very seriously. As for whether they’re behind these web searches and there’s some nefarious intent behind them, you be the judge — but whatever the case, it’s not a good look.

