Naomi Wolf, a liberal feminist who once advised former President Bill Clinton, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson Monday she fears the country could become a “totalitarian state” under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

Wolf, whose career has defined her as an outspoken proponent for Democratic policies, actually crossed the aisle almost a year into the coronavirus pandemic with a warning: our civil liberties are going to be hard to take back, now that we’ve allowed our leaders to use the current public health emergency to set a precedent for violating the Bill of Rights.

What would lead a woman such as Wolf to enter a conservative lion’s den, such as Carlson’s program? Apparently an awakening that the country’s biggest issue is nonpartisan — which the attack on individual liberty is.

Wolf recently tweeted against lockdowns, which led to her appearance on Fox News.

If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him. — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020

TRENDING: Report: Biden Officials Colluded with Iran Behind Trump's Back During His Presidency

Don’t arrest us!!! We’re at the Chief Martindale diner, another fab Airstream, this one from 1958. @BrianOSheaSPI had the smothered steak, I had the baked ham special. Dangerous! Illicit! Living on the extreme edge of human daring. pic.twitter.com/2ghBjynEsq — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) February 22, 2021

Who’s to say that Biden isn’t capable of unifying people?

Wolf warned Carlson in the interview that the country is experiencing a crisis under the “guise of a real medical pandemic,” and is seeing the country move “into a coup situation, a police state situation.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Wolf, a prominent feminist author, added that the assault on individual rights is not “partisan,” and “transcends everything that you and I might disagree or agree on. That should bring together left and right to protect our Constitution.”

“Whether they’re on the left or the right, they always do the same 10 things and now we’re at something I never thought I’d see in my lifetime,” she said. “It is step 10 and that’s the suspension of the rule of law, that’s when you start to be a police state, and we’re here. There is no way around it,” she said.

Wolf, in a strong rebuke of the emergency powers being abused by governors and now the federal government, also stated that she’d heard from citizens across the country who have conveyed their “shock and horror” over the continued government overreach, which has seen small businesses “crushed” in defiance of science.

“Autocratic tyrants at the state, and now the national level, are creating this kind of merger of corporate power and government power, which is really characteristic of Italian fascism in the ’20s,” she added. “They are using that to engage in emergency orders that simply strip us of our rights; rights to property, rights to assembly, rights to worship and all of which rights the Constitution guarantees.”

RELATED: COVID Aid Bill Is a Complete Slap in the Face to Americans as Federal Workers Get Massive Sum of Money

“Nowhere in the Constitution does it say all this can be suspended if there’s a bad disease. We have lived through typhus, cholera, smallpox, HIV, tuberculosis, polio, the Spanish flu,” Wolf noted. “We have lived through an attack on our soil — never have there been months and months and months of emergency powers when we weren’t actually fighting a war.”

Are you surprised to see a woman with Wolf's background reaching across the aisle? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 63% (1154 Votes) 37% (672 Votes)

Wolf went on to describe the country’s response to the pandemic as “completely unprecedented,” and pointed out that “lockdowns have never been done in society and really, we are turning into a version of a totalitarian state before everyone’s eyes.”

Wolf concluded that historically, there is only a “small window” for people to “wake up” and “fight back” before the situation becomes perilous.

The fact that such a high-profile liberal would break with Democrats to not only appear on Carlson’s show, but to actually publicly unify with him and conservatives against the tyranny of government and the corporate oligarchs is quite jarring. It’s perhaps a sign of how dire our situation truly is.

There will always be partisans more loyal to their respective parties than their country. Wolf has proven not to be among those people. The feminist, despite her political leanings, is a welcome ally in the fight against bad policy and those who have eyes for power.

These lockdowns, restrictions on movement and limits being placed on gatherings have now gone on for so long that they’ve become normal for some people. Some ordinary Americans have bought in to such a degree that they’re demanding their own rights be suspended — and they’re the government’s eyes and ears in their own communities in many cases.

This is why the context of the gravity of Wolf’s appearance on the show really matters. When a man like Carlson and a far-left former Clinton adviser such as Wolf agree on something with such passion, their shared enemy needs to be taken seriously.

That enemy is those who have instituted the lockdowns and other restrictions that have gone on for nearly a year — as the goalposts move at every turn. At what point do people begin standing up and demanding an end to them?

If you’re on board with Carlson and Wolf, two people who a year ago would have been impossible to imagine as allies on any subject, the time for mass civil disobedience is now.

People vulnerable to complications from diseases such as the coronavirus should take steps to protect themselves, should they feel the need to do so. But it’s past time for everyone else to throw down the masks, open up their businesses and demand nothing less than schools be open five days a week — and that’s just the beginning.

The people must hold government accountable, and not the other way around.

If the issue wasn’t bipartisan prior to Monday evening, then perhaps Wolf’s public disavowal of tyrannical and mostly Democratic policies will move the needle for those not yet awake to what is happening around them.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.