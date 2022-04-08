Little did Hunter Biden know when he stumbled into a Wilmington, Delaware, computer repair shop to drop off his damaged laptop that three years later it would produce a seemingly endless series of embarrassing and potentially incriminating headlines and cast a shadow over his father’s presidency.

We already know that much of what has been reported from “the laptop from hell” seems to violate the laws of both man and the Almighty.

On Wednesday, however, we learned that a whistleblower is working with a team of information technology experts to recover a whopping 450 gigabytes of deleted material said to contain “80,000 images and videos and more than 120,000 archived emails,” according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

The whistleblower, Jack Maxey, is a Republican activist and former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. In October 2020, he and Bannon received a copy of the laptop’s hard drive.

Maxey told the Daily Mail he and his team are conducting their work in Zurich because he fears retaliation from the Biden administration. He explained that last year, after he’d distributed copies of the hard drive to lawmakers, including Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, and several media outlets, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Daily Mail, black Suburbans began to appear outside his home.

“I came here so that we could do a forensic examination of Hunter’s laptop safely in a country that still respects human liberty and the ideals of liberal democratic principles,” Maxey said. “I do not believe this would have been possible inside the United States.”

Maxey continued, “Very dear friends of mine, the sharp tip of the spear, were making welfare calls to me every day, basically to see if I was still alive.”

He said that he’d also given copies to several “former U.S. intelligence officer friends” who later “received strange calls.” Maxey said one of them told him, “If you don’t release enough of this, so that they know you can release all of it, I’m telling you, brother, you’re a dead man.”

In October 2020, Maxey posted some of the laptop’s contents on file sharing sites, but the links were quickly taken down. He believes the U.S. government was responsible for this.

“There were five drop boxes: two in the United States, one in New Zealand, two in the U.K.,” he told the Daily Mail. “All the same drop boxes in which they tell us child pornography is shared around the globe without any consequence because they can’t look at it.”

“These are all Five Eyes countries, English-speaking countries in an intelligence-sharing agreement. And they were all ripped down.

‘​”So this means that our intelligence services, who still have not even acknowledged that they have Hunter Biden’s laptop, were obviously diligently doing cache searches across the internet to find out if any of this stuff was being released.

“That should terrify every single decent person in the West.”

Maxey said the only file-sharing site not to remove the files he posted in October 2020 was Swiss Transfer, which he said was why he and his team were working in Switzerland.

The Daily Mail noted it was not able to confirm these claims.

Maxey has promised to post all the data his team is able to recover online “in a searchable database in the coming weeks.”

Although President Joe Biden has repeatedly denied knowing the details of any of his son’s foreign business dealings, emails and photographs from the laptop appear to suggest otherwise.

If Biden expects truly damning material to be recovered, now would be the best time for him to address this in a truthful manner. His window of opportunity to get ahead of this news is dwindling.

Maxey might come up empty-handed. The recovered content could turn out to be the kinds of things you and I delete from our computers every day, items such as junk emails, files we no longer need and photos we don’t particularly like.

On the other hand, it could reveal further evidence of Biden family corruption and even proof of the president’s direct knowledge of, or even his involvement in, his son’s overseas business deals.

This story has rocketed to the forefront of the national conversation, with even some establishment media outlets finally covering it.

There was a time when Biden could simply deny it, but the tide appears to be turning.

The American people need to know. This is a matter of national security.

