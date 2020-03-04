SECTIONS
Commentary
Now a Democratic Official Supports Idea of Infecting Trump Supporters with Coronavirus

By Carmine Sabia
Published March 4, 2020 at 9:22am
Some members of the Democratic Party have gotten downright evil since President Donald Trump was elected.

You have witnessed it watching videos of antifa, or you may have been a victim of some of their abusive rhetoric on social media.

But watching a Democratic official actually cosign a citizen’s quip about infecting supporters of the president with coronavirus is stunning.

And yet that is precisely what happened this week when someone shared a meme (which has since been deleted) on Twitter and made the suggestion.

“For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can,” the meme, which was captured via screen shot by the Washington Examiner, read.

Democratic Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca shared the tweet on her official government account with the caption “#solidarity Yaaaas!!”

The councilwoman was met with furious tweets from people demanding she resign from office.

“You should resign from the city council immediately you evil, soulless woman,” author and YouTuber Mark Dice tweeted.

“@SecretService please note the person stating to use the coronavirus as a bio weapon to attack presidential rallies!!!” another Twitter user wrote.

“You are in need of medical help. Please seek a doctor who can help you extinguish the hate in your heart. Vile,” producer and director Robby Starbuck wrote.

The councilwoman, by evidence of her crying laughing emojis which accompanied the tweet, apparently finds humor in giving Trump supporters a deadly disease.

For some of these people, it is not simply that they want to defeat us at the ballot box; they want us dead.

These are the same people who march and chant “love trumps hate.” Things like this make that slogan hard to believe.

Carmine Sabia
Carmine Sabia is a political pundit, editor and writer and has been featured on various television and radio programs. He is a former professional wrestling promoter and real estate investor.
