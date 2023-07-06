'I Am Now Being Hunted': 'Missing' Biden Corruption Witness Details Allegations Against Biden Family

A video released by Gal Luft, an Israeli who was involved with a Chinese energy firm, says he remains on the run because of the information he knows about the Biden family.

“My ordeal goes back to a fatal decision I made in March of 2019 to share with the U.S. government my knowledge about the Biden family’s relations with CFC,” he said in a video posted to YouTube.

In the video, which was shot in an undisclosed location, he refers to the energy company as CFC; most reports use the acronym CEFC.

“I insisted that the meeting take place in March because at the time there were rumors that Joe Biden was planning to run for president. I saw it as my civic duty to alert the government beforehand and give it enough time to probe the issue,” said Luft, who had been a witness described for weeks as “missing.”







“I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I have no political motive or agenda. I did it out of deep concern that if the Bidens were to come to power, the country would be facing the same traumatic Russia collusion scandal — only this time with China. Sadly, because of the DOJ’s cover-up, this is exactly what happened,” he said.

During two days of testimony in Brussels, he said, he shared “Insider knowledge about the group and the individuals that enriched the Biden family.”

During the interview, he gave the Department of Justice the name of someone he called “Hunter Biden’s bag man,” and noted that it was 21 months before the tip was ever followed up.

Luft said he told the investigators he met with that “Hunter was closely associated with a very senior retired FBI official” and described his appearance.

The FBI “knew about from me about the Biden CFC deals before they got hold of the laptop, way before, they had enough time to investigate the issue but they didn’t,” he said, noting that what he said in March was confirmed with details of the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

As a result of his testimony, he said, he became “Public Enemy Number One.”

“Over the past four years that followed, me, my family, my friends, my associates, we’re all harassed, intimidated and finally I was prosecuted.”

He said he was arrested in Cyrpus by members of the same U.S. attorney’s office that he met with in Brussels and denied allegations that he was an arms dealer. He later skipped bail, fearing he would not receive a fair trial.

He said the charges against him show the “length the government is willing to go to weaponize the justice system to punish whistleblowers like me.”

He said that while he faces charges, “the Biden systemic influence-peddling on behalf of foreign governments for which they raked millions goes unpunished.”

“Let it sink in,” he said.

“I, who volunteered to inform the U.S. government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life,” he said.

“I warned the government about potential risk to the integrity of the 2020 elections,” he said.

“Ask yourself, who is the real criminal in this story?” he said.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky said Luft is a “potential witness” in the panel’s investigation of the Biden family’s financial dealings, according to the New York Post.

The Post wrote that Luft said CEFC was paying $100,000 a month to Hunter Biden and $65,000 to his uncle Jim Biden, claiming the money was for their FBI and other connections.

The Oversight Committee has written to Rob Walker, who Luft identified as an associate of Hunter Biden’s, to arrange testimony on his role in the CEFC deal with Hunter Biden.

