Parler Share
News

Now We Know Who Bought the Infamous Murdaugh Murder Crime Scene - Here's Where the Money Goes

 By Jack Davis  March 25, 2023 at 7:01am
Parler Share

The Moselle hunting estate that was the site of the infamous Murdaugh family murders has been sold for nearly $4 million.

Earlier this month, South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife, Maggie, and one son, Paul, in 2021.

Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in the commitment of a violent crime. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The 1,700-acre property, located in Colleton County, South Carolina, was bought by James Ayer and Jeffrey Godley for $3.9 million, according to WHNS-TV.

No public announcement has been made concerning the future use of the property.

Trending:
Twitter Employees Reportedly Put on Notice with 2:30 am Message from Elon Musk

According to the Greenville News, a chunk of the money will be used for payments in connection with lawsuits that arose from a 2019 boat crash that involved Buster Murdaugh, the family’s sole survivor and Alex’s other son.

About $300,000 will go toward the estate’s legal fees and expenses. Of the rest, Buster Murdaugh will get $530,000.

The News noted that Alex Murdaugh’s assets were seized by a court, which approved the sale and distribution of money.

Would you have attended the auction?

On Thursday, Liberty Auction in Pembroke, Georgia, was swamped as it auctioned off the furnishings from the hunting lodge, according to CBS.

Emily McGarry, who works for the auction house, estimated 3,000 people showed up for the auction.

“I think some people were nosy and just wanted to look at things. We had a lot of people who just wanted to have some sort of a token,” she said.

Related:
Family Dollar Employee Charged with Murder After Allegedly Opening Fire on Alleged Shoplifter Who Punched Him

“We had a Yeti cup  – just a regular Yeti cup – that sold for $400. We had a pair of longhorns hanging on the wall; those sold for $10,000.”

All in all, McGarry said, “It went very smoothly. We didn’t have any issues from anybody. Everyone was calm and patient, and it was a great night.”

She did not reveal a total for the items sold on Thursday.

Phillip Jennings,  owner of Broomsedge Rod and Gun, a Georgia-based hunting and lodging company, bought a couch for $14,000, according to Fox News.

“We think these are very novel pieces. They came from a very nice plantation lodge in South Carolina, and we want them to live on. … We try to specialize at our lodge … very unique things that are conversation pieces for people and they can sit around and talk,” Jennings said.

Fox News quoted one bidder who said it was never too early for holiday shopping.

“We’re here to buy Christmas presents for the rest of the family. Trying to get them something from the Murdaugh trial.

“Everybody found it very interesting, so we’d like to get them a little … something to remember the … events,” said the attendee, whose name was not used by Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Bad News for School District Who Gave Teachers White Privilege Survey
Every American Should See This Black Mom Take Apart White Dems' Race Studies Bill - It's Not 'Just Theoretical Crap'
Twitter Employees Reportedly Put on Notice with 2:30 am Message from Elon Musk
Family Dollar Employee Charged with Murder After Allegedly Opening Fire on Alleged Shoplifter Who Punched Him
Police Forced to Return Tens of Thousands of Dollars Confiscated from Innocent Trucker in 2020
See more...

Conversation